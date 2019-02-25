By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Trade Aid Uk Granulated Sugar 500G

Trade Aid Uk Granulated Sugar 500G
Product Description

  • Pure Cane Granulated Sugar
  • Profits Donated to Charity
  • "Making a difference, helping whole communities"
  • Trade Aid UK helps to fund the many aid agencies and charities who work across the globe, supporting their work to eliminate the effects of poverty, disaster and war.
  • Millions of the world's children live in abject poverty, often denied food and basic education with little hope or even a voice, and so the cycle of poverty extends from generation to generation.
  • But because of you, Trade Aid UK is able to help break this cycle and bring hope, positive change and self-sufficiency to those in desperate need.
  • Thank you for buying this bag of sugar and being part of the solution.
  • To find out more about what we do and the way your purchase is making a difference, visit us at www.tradeaiduk.com
  • Profits from this sugar are donated to help people deprived of the basics we take for granted - water, food, healthcare, education and housing.
  • Programmes that Trade Aid UK has been able to support are very varied and include farming projects (Kenya), health care (DRC, Uganda), water (Madagascar, Zambia), schooling (Kenya, Madagascar, Gambia, India, Sri Lanka, Colombia, Costa Rica, Peru), child care (Ghana, South Sudan, Gambia, Colombia, Peru, Sri Lanka), eye care (Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Malawi), widows and orphan support (India, Malawi), emergency aid relief (Congo, Haiti) conflict relief (Southern Sudan, Sri Lanka) and so the list grows...
  • For further information please visit our website www.tradeaiduk.com or send an sae to;
  • Trade Aid UK, PO box 672
  • Chichester PO199LD
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Name and address

Return to

  • If you are not satisfied with this product please write to
Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1700kJ
-400kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 99.95g
of which sugars 99.95g
Protein 0g
Salt <0.01g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

we like cane sugar and as i like to do a lot of baking

5 stars

we like cane sugar and as i like to do a lot of baking and

