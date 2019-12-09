Anchor Original Spreadable 500G

NOT Spreadable!
Sadly this doesn't spread straight from the fridge as it suggests - instead rips the bread to shreds!
Great product
A good tasting butter
Very good taste
Yummy
Excellent taste and keeps well in fridge for at least couple of weeks
Excellent but pricey
Far and away the best of the spreadable butters. Expensive at the normal price.
Just like butter but it spreads from the fridge!
I only discovered this item recently & only then because my daughter bought it for me instead of butter in a block. I was highly sceptical about it tasting like butter but to my surpise it did. So I have now switched onto this spreadable version of butter instead. Love it :)