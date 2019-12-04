By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Yeo Valley 0% Fat Vanilla Yogurt 450G

Yeo Valley 0% Fat Vanilla Yogurt 450G
£ 1.50
£0.33/100g

Product Description

  • Fat Free Vanilla Yogurt
  • Proper organic bio live yeogurt
  • Supporting British family farms
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

Organic Fat Free Yogurt (Milk), Organic Sugar (7%), Organic Vanilla Extract, Organic Maize Starch, Organic Vanilla Powder, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice, Contains the following Live Cultures: Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus Bulgaricus, Streptococcus Thermophilus, Lactobacillus Acidophilus

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Please keep refrigerated. Once opened, eat within 3 days.For 'Use By ' Date, See Lid.

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Yeo Valley,
  • Blagdon,
  • North Somerset,
  • BS40 7YE.

Return to

  • Yeo Valley,
  • Blagdon,
  • North Somerset,
  • BS40 7YE.
  • yeovalley.co.uk

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 342kJ/81kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 14.1g
of which sugars 14.0g
Protein 5.8g
Salt*0.17g
Calcium 179mg†
*Salt content is entirely due to naturally occurring sodium-
†22% of the Nutrient Reference Value (800mg/day)-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Offer

Offer

Offer

Offer

