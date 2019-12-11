By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Dunns River Carib Everyday Seasoning 100G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Dunns River Carib Everyday Seasoning 100G
£ 0.95
£0.95/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Everyday Seasoning
  • For more information and exciting recipe ideas, visit www.gracefoods.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • Our Dunn's River range of spices, herbs and seasonings use only the finest quality ingredients, specially selected and blended, to deliver delicious, authentic taste to your table.
  • The perfect range for your kitchen to prepare and make a whole host of exciting world food dishes.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Salt, Mustard, Coriander, Paprika, Onion Powder, Sugar, Flavour Enhancer (E621), Rice Flour, Celery, Carob Four, Black Pepper, Anti-Caking Agent (E551), Colour (E160c), Chilli Extract

Allergy Information

  • Packed in a factory which also handles Wheat, Mustard, Celery, Sulphur Dioxide, Soya, Milk, Fish and Shellfish

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Grace House,
  • WGC,
  • Herts,
  • AL7 1HW.

Return to

  • Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Grace House,
  • WGC,
  • Herts,
  • AL7 1HW.
  • www.gracefoods.co.uk

Net Contents

100 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 990kJ/238kcal
Fat 12g
Of which Saturates 0.8g
Carbohydrate 14g
Of which Sugars 6.8g
Protein 12g
Salt 40.5g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Dunns River All Purpose Seasoning 100G

£ 0.95
£0.95/100g

Offer

Dunns River Chicken Seasoning 100G

£ 0.95
£0.95/100g

Offer

Tesco Mixed Herbs 30G 30G

£ 1.00
£0.33/10g

Dunns River Jamaican Jerk Seasoning 100G

£ 0.95
£0.95/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here