Dabur Herbal Neem Toothpaste 100Ml

Product Description
- Herbal Toothpaste with Neem
- Dabur Herbal Toothpaste with Neem is enriched with a unique blend of nature's finest teeth and gum protecting ingredients like Neem, natural calcium and Lotur bark. Neem, sometimes known as 'Nature's Drugstore' as widely known to protect against bacteria. Regular brushing with Dabur Herbal Toothpaste with Neem helps to protect teeth against bacteria, promote healthy gums and strong teeth.
- 125 years of herbal expertise
- Naturally helps to fight bacteria, protect gums, keep teeth strong
- No added fluoride
- Neem, natural antibacterial, protects against bacteria
- Lotur bark, natural astringent for bleeding & spongy gums
- Bullet wood, natural astringent for strong healthy gums
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 100ML
Information
Ingredients
Calcium Carbonate, Aqua, Glycerin, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Aroma (Flavour), Carrageenan, Herbal Extract (Anacyclus Pyrethrum (Root) Extract, Acacia Arabica (Stem Bark) Extract, Mimusops Elengi (Flower) Extract, Symplocos Racemosa (Bark) Extract, Eugenia Cumini (Fruit) Extract), Azadirachta Indica (Neem) Leaf Extract, Sodium Silicate, Sodium Saccharin, Cinnamal, Eugenol, Citronellol, Limonene, CI 75810
Storage
Store in cool, dry place & away from strong odours & sunlight.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Dabur International Limited,
- No. 1 Olympic Way,
- Wembley,
- Middlesex,
- HA9 0NP.
Return to
- www.dabur.co.uk
Net Contents
100ml ℮
