Hp 338 Black Printer Ink

Quality product
Good quality product and one I always use but like all printer inks to pricey.
HP 338 black inkjet ink
I always buy new branded ink. Tesco had the best price and free delivery. Perfect!
Hp the best
HP cartridges are still the best value for reliabilty and endurance
A really good purchase
Impressed by the good value and all aspects of this block i.e. its stability and capacity. It not only looks good, it safely holds all my sharp knives and a pair of scissors ready for use when needed A very good buy with no bad points.
No problems
Not much to say apart from it works without any glitches. Picked up the product from Customer Services, Lee Mill branch. Pleasant staff.