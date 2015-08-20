By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Hp 338 Black Printer Ink

5(5)Write a review
Hp 338 Black Printer Ink
£ 32.00
£32.00/each
  • The HP 338 black inkjet print cartridge with Vivera ink offers greater resistance to highlighter pen smear. Its specially formulated ink gives you crisp, sharp prints that resist smudging and fading.
  • The HP 338 black inkjet print cartridge is compatible with the following HP Printers:
  • HP DeskJet 460c/cb/wbt, 5740, 5745, 6520, 6540, 6620, 6840 and 9800d. HP PhotoSmart 2575, 2610, 2710, 7850, 8150, 8450 and 8750gp. HP all-in-one PSC 1510s, 1600, 1610, 2350 and 2355p. Officejet 6205, 6210, 6215, 7210, 7310 and 7410.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Quality product

5 stars

Good quality product and one I always use but like all printer inks to pricey.

HP 338 black inkjet ink

5 stars

I always buy new branded ink. Tesco had the best price and free delivery. Perfect!

Hp the best

5 stars

HP cartridges are still the best value for reliabilty and endurance

A really good purchase

5 stars

Impressed by the good value and all aspects of this block i.e. its stability and capacity. It not only looks good, it safely holds all my sharp knives and a pair of scissors ready for use when needed A very good buy with no bad points.

No problems

5 stars

Not much to say apart from it works without any glitches. Picked up the product from Customer Services, Lee Mill branch. Pleasant staff.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here