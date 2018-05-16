Bigen Permanent Hair Colour Dark Brown

Product Description
- Permanent Powder Hair Colour 57 Dark Brown
- Ideal for covering Grey naturally thanks to the following features:
- Long lasting
- Beautiful & true-to-life colour lasts long.
- No Harsh Odour
- Bigen contains No Ammonia.
- Easy to Use
- Just mix with plain water. [1 : 10.4]
- Smart Saving
- Bigen is easy to be divided for several uses.
- Natural Essence
- Contains Seaweed & Oriental Berry Extracts.
- Contains no ammonia
- Just mix with plain water
- For all grey or partially grey hair
- Smart saving
Information
Ingredients
Sodium Sulfate, Sodium Carbonate Peroxide, Cellulose Gum, p-Phenylenediamine Sulfate, Xanthan Gum, Toluene-2, 5-Diamine Sulfate, Sodium Carbonate, Trisodium Hedta, Disodium Lauryl Sulfosuccinate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, m-Aminophenol Sulfate, Magnesium Stearate, Parfum, Algin, Sapindus Mukurossi Peel Extract
Produce of
Made in Japan
Warnings
- CAUTION
- Read and follow the instructions. Hair colorants can cause severe allergic reactions. Contains phenylenediamines, phenylenediamines (toluenediamines) and hydrogen peroxide. A Skin Allergy test according to accompanying directions should first be made.
Name and address
- Acering,
- PO Box 9975,
- Leicester,
- UK.
Return to
- Acering,
- PO Box 9975,
- Leicester,
- UK.
- Tel 0845 230 1295
- info@acering.co.uk
Net Contents
6g
Safety information
CAUTION Read and follow the instructions. Hair colorants can cause severe allergic reactions. Contains phenylenediamines, phenylenediamines (toluenediamines) and hydrogen peroxide. A Skin Allergy test according to accompanying directions should first be made.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020