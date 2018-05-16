Tesco Thai Jasmine Long Grain Rice 1Kg

- Energy1098kJ 259kcal13%
Product Description
- Jasmine rice.
- DELICATELY FRAGRANT Grown in Thailand and selected for its slightly sweet, sticky finish
- Pack size: 1kg
Information
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Rinse 75g of rice per person in a sieve in cold, running water. Place in a saucepan with 175ml of water per person and add salt if desired. Bring to the boil and then cover and simmer gently for 10-12 minutes or until the rice is tender. During cooking add more boiling water from a kettle if necessary. Drain thoroughly in a sieve and rinse with boiling water. Fluff up with a fork before serving.
Time:10-12 mins
Produce of
Produce of Thailand, Packed in the Netherlands
Number of uses
Approx. 13 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1kg e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|584kJ / 138kcal
|1098kJ / 259kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|0.9g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|30.4g
|57.2g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|2.0g
|Protein
|2.5g
|4.6g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|75g of uncooked rice weighs approximately 188g when cooked.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
