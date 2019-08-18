Radox Feel Relaxed Shower Gel 250Ml

Great
I have just finished the bottle of radix relaxed and am adding it to my shopping list. The shower gel has a wonderful aroma that eases the stresses of day to day life. I have used it in the bath and found my muscles to be relaxed and ready for another stressful day. I would highly recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells delicious
Have been using this for a couple of weeks and love the smell and how easily it foams up. The bottle has a convenient hanging hook and is easy to squeeze the gel out without mess. The only downside for me is that I think companies really have to start looking at the whole one use plastic issue. I really hope they come up with a better way of packaging their products. It's only because of this that I wouldn't reccomend it. The gel itself I would reccomend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
So relaxing!
The scent is just right. I use this before bed. Guarantees me that I'm in bed feeling all sleepy and snug. Small amount goes far and doesnt upset my very awkward skin. Highly recommended. Suds up lovely with a sponge. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product
I got the shower gel about 6 weeks ago and because its lavender I use it at night, and since using it I've noticed I'm falling asleep quicker and I'm not as restless as i used to be. I would recommend this product to all my friends and family and i would recommend it to someone who has trouble falling asleep as I found it really helped me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Super relaxing!
Love this. Smells amazing and it's a great consistency. You can really smell the lavender scent, I find it very calming using it just before bedtime. Would recommend, it's a lovely treat at the end of a hard day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely shower gel
Radox shower gel with lavender and waterlilly smells amazing. I love using the product in a hot shower at night to relax me before bed. You only need as small amount as it has a good lather. I would definately buy this again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells great and reinvigorating
I like this brand, but also this fragrance was lovely. You can smell the Lavender. It’s a favourite with my family, so kids and adults............ it’s definitely a brand and flavour I would buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells Nice
I like the smell of this product, you only need a small amount so it should last a while, and it feels good on the skin. I did find it a bit drying though. Love the handy hook, and you don't need to close it completely as it doesn't leak, very easy to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good shower Gel
Exactly as expected. Smells lovely, feels great on the skins and leave body feeling fresh and clean. Favorite time to use it is before bed as lavender helps me sleep. Would certainly buy again and recommend to family and friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product
I love this shower gel. The scent is lovely, isnt too strong. Helps relax your muscles while you're having a long soak. A small amount goes a long way. Keeps the skin moisturized and long lasting smell. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]