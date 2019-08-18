By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Radox Feel Relaxed Shower Gel 250Ml

4.5(49)Write a review
image 1 of Radox Feel Relaxed Shower Gel 250Ml
£ 1.00
£0.40/100ml
  • Radox Feel Relaxed Shower Gel 250ml releases the power of nature to relax body and mind. A luxury Shower Gel with mood changing Lavender and Waterlily scents making you feel relaxed. For best results in shower, squeeze out the refreshing shower gel, lather on body. Gel rinses off easily leaving your skin feeling fresh and clean. Natural Shower Gel suitable for daily use. Avoid eye contact. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with warm water. If rash or irritation occurs, discontinue use. At Radox, we have been taking inspiration from nature’s incredible fragrances since 1908 to create refreshing shower gel for men and inspiring shower gel for women. We then capture their transformative effects with one goal in mind: to help people get in the mood they want to be in. Smell is not only one of the most important senses, but one of the most overlooked. Fragrance has the power to lift you when you’re down, to awaken you when you rise, to make us sleep, love, create, dream. It has the power to genuinely transform how you feel. In fact, there's hardly a mood that cannot be moved by fragrance. And there’s barely a person on earth who can’t be affected by the right scent. Shower Gels with nature inspired fragrance to transform your mood.
  • Radox Feel Relaxed Shower Gel 250ml a soothing shower experience that leaves your skin delightfully fragrant
  • An invigorating natural shower gel with Lavender and Waterlilly scents inspired by nature's finest ingredients
  • Shower gel with mood changing fragrance which cleanses your body and makes you feel uplifted
  • Luxury Shower Gel suitable for daily use, squeeze out shower gel and lather on body
  • A refreshing PH neutral cleansing shower gel, dermatologically tested and suitable for all skin types
  • A scented shower gel and body wash rinses off easily leaving your skin feeling fresh and clean
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum, Sine Adipe Lac, Lavandula Angustifolia Flower Extract, Nymphaea Alba Root Extract, Sodium lactate, Polyquaternium-7, Sorbitol, Glucose, Propylene glycol, Citric acid, Lactic acid, Sodium benzoate, Potassium sorbate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Benzyl alcohol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Benzyl Benzoate, Coumarin, Limonene, Linalool, CI 17200, CI 42090

Storage

null

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • Caution: Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact, rinse thoroughly with water. Product contains menthol. If you experience discomfort, please stop use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before useAvoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with water. If rash or irritation occurs, discontinue use.

Net Contents

250 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact, rinse thoroughly with water. Product contains menthol. If you experience discomfort, please stop use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before useAvoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with water. If rash or irritation occurs, discontinue use.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

49 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Great

5 stars

I have just finished the bottle of radix relaxed and am adding it to my shopping list. The shower gel has a wonderful aroma that eases the stresses of day to day life. I have used it in the bath and found my muscles to be relaxed and ready for another stressful day. I would highly recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells delicious

4 stars

Have been using this for a couple of weeks and love the smell and how easily it foams up. The bottle has a convenient hanging hook and is easy to squeeze the gel out without mess. The only downside for me is that I think companies really have to start looking at the whole one use plastic issue. I really hope they come up with a better way of packaging their products. It's only because of this that I wouldn't reccomend it. The gel itself I would reccomend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So relaxing!

5 stars

The scent is just right. I use this before bed. Guarantees me that I'm in bed feeling all sleepy and snug. Small amount goes far and doesnt upset my very awkward skin. Highly recommended. Suds up lovely with a sponge. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

I got the shower gel about 6 weeks ago and because its lavender I use it at night, and since using it I've noticed I'm falling asleep quicker and I'm not as restless as i used to be. I would recommend this product to all my friends and family and i would recommend it to someone who has trouble falling asleep as I found it really helped me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super relaxing!

5 stars

Love this. Smells amazing and it's a great consistency. You can really smell the lavender scent, I find it very calming using it just before bedtime. Would recommend, it's a lovely treat at the end of a hard day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely shower gel

4 stars

Radox shower gel with lavender and waterlilly smells amazing. I love using the product in a hot shower at night to relax me before bed. You only need as small amount as it has a good lather. I would definately buy this again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells great and reinvigorating

5 stars

I like this brand, but also this fragrance was lovely. You can smell the Lavender. It’s a favourite with my family, so kids and adults............ it’s definitely a brand and flavour I would buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells Nice

4 stars

I like the smell of this product, you only need a small amount so it should last a while, and it feels good on the skin. I did find it a bit drying though. Love the handy hook, and you don't need to close it completely as it doesn't leak, very easy to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good shower Gel

4 stars

Exactly as expected. Smells lovely, feels great on the skins and leave body feeling fresh and clean. Favorite time to use it is before bed as lavender helps me sleep. Would certainly buy again and recommend to family and friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

I love this shower gel. The scent is lovely, isnt too strong. Helps relax your muscles while you're having a long soak. A small amount goes a long way. Keeps the skin moisturized and long lasting smell. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 49 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Colgate Triple Action Toothpaste 100Ml

£ 1.00
£1.00/100ml

Radox Feel Revived Shower Gel 250Ml

£ 1.00
£0.40/100ml

Radox Feel Ready Shower Gel 250Ml

£ 1.00
£0.40/100ml

Radox Feel Uplifted Shower Gel 250Ml

£ 1.00
£0.40/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here