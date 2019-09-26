By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Large Swedes Each

1.9(12)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Large Swedes Each
£ 0.90
£0.90/each
Per 80g
  • Energy102kJ 24kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    <1%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars3.9g
    4%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 128kJ / 31kcal

Product Description

  • Swede.
  • Grown for their sweet, earthy flavour. Ideal for mash
  • Grown for their sweet, earthy flavour. Ideal for mash

Information

Ingredients

Swede

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove all packaging.

     

    Hob

    Time: 15-20 mins
    Peel and cut into even sized cubes.  Place in a pan of boiling water.
    Cover, bring back to the boil.
    Reduce heat and simmer for 15-20 mins minutes or until tender.
    Drain well and serve.

     

    Microwave

    Pierce swede all over.  Cook upright at 800W/900W. 

    Cook for 1 minute per 100g. 

    Allow to stand for 1 minute then turn upside down. 

    Cook for a further 1 minute per 100g. 

    Once cooked, allow to stand for 5 minutes. 

    Cut in half and scoop out the centre. 

    Season to taste.

     

    Cooking warning:  Check food is piping hot before serving.

Number of uses

approx. 15 Servings

Net Contents

1200g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy128kJ / 31kcal102kJ / 24kcal
Fat0.3g0.2g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate5.0g4.0g
Sugars4.9g3.9g
Starch0.1g<0.1g
Fibre2.5g2.0g
Protein0.7g0.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

12 Reviews

Average of 1.9 stars

Had better

2 stars

The swede I had delivered had been cut in 3 different ways with one small bit of outside skin left. It was wrapped but looked old and drying. Had great swedes before from tesco, not sure what went wrong this time. Please do not cut top, sides and bottoms off

Mix up your mash!

5 stars

Always put off by the PREP, but took the advice of the lady at the checkout, ran it under the tap to clean it and NUKED it 20 mins in the microwave. Then used a spoon to take out the soft middle, mashed with butter and pepper and lo and behold, different topping to my increasingly more vegetarian cottage pie - nothing wrong with that!

Advertised large swede arrived half a small swede

1 stars

quality was OK, size wrongly labelled

Call that large !

1 stars

Ordered large Swede and received something far smaller.. I grew up in an area where they grow Swedes and helped gather them when I was a Child.. So I know my Swedesor Turnips as we used to call them. Not sure if I was sent a small one instead ( no way to tell from the label) and couldn't send it back because I rely on home delivery for all my food shopping. It would be a good idea if there was a weight range so bad a better idea of what I was paying for. Dread to think what size a normal sized Turnip is! Very disappointed.

The whole truth is it's a half

2 stars

Advertised as a large swede - what you get is half a large swede

not as pictured, you only get a cut 1/2 of a swede

1 stars

you only get 1/2 a swede, not a whole one as pictured,...this is very misleading...

AS IT SAY LARGE SWEDE NOT HALF A SWEDE AS I HAD

3 stars

AS IT SAY LARGE SWEDE NOT HALF A SWEDE AS I HAD DELIVER TWO WEEKS FOLLOWING

Hacked!

1 stars

Very disappointed. Ordered two of these LARGE swedes for a home delivery and was delivered parts of swedes (a half and a third!). Certainly didn't meet my expectations of a large swede. Wish I could post a photo!

Unacceptably small 'large' swede

2 stars

'Large' swede have been incredibly small of late. A few times being little more than the size of a large apple! Other times when a swede might have been more sizeable they have cut them in half - meaning the swede is still small but also deteriorates very much quicker. Not acceptable Tesco! Please deliver swede which are large in size not just in name!

your turnip (as per IS NOT a TURNIP IT IS A SWEDE

1 stars

followed your Turnip recipe and could not get TURNIP from YOU

