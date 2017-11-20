Echo Falls White Zinfandel 75Cl

Sweetheart
I recently got a case of this wine, I really enjoyed it as I normally struggle with reds, so I thought I would try a rose, well worth its money, when I finally finish what I have I will get more.
Rose for any occasion
A very smooth tasting wine and not too sweet, extremely good with food but very drinkable on its own!
Very easy drinking.
This wine is very nice, and quaffable. It is a really easy social drinking wine. It makes a good replacement for white wine as well. it has a lovely fresh fruity flavour, soft enough to make it tasty but not overpowering. Really nice wine, loved by all in our house of red, white and rose drinkers.
It is clean crisp and refreshing, not at all tarty
The price is excellent. The wine is refreshing clean and crisp without being in the least bit tarty. It can be drunk with chicken and fish, or just on its own as a pleasant drink.
Sweet and fruity
A sweet and fruity wine, great for a relaxed summers evening with friends. Serve ice cold or over ice.
Bring on summer
A lovely fruity wine. Can be enjoyed on its own or with a barbecue. Ideal served chilled on a warm summer evening.
Lovely summer drink
Lovely soft wine to go with summer eating outdoors.
Suits my partner perfectly
Following cancer treatment my partner's taste buds have changed (disappeared) and he now finds only Rose wines to suit his palette. This one is a firm favourite
A Firm Favourite
This is one of my favourites. You really cannot go wrong with this one. Tastes lovely
Perfect any time
Love this wine and it is perfect for all occasion, even to take to a dinner party.