By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Echo Falls White Zinfandel 75Cl

4.5(21)Write a review
Echo Falls White Zinfandel 75Cl
£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • White Zinfandel - Rosé Californian Wine
  • To find out more, join us on:
  • facebook.com/echofallswine
  • twitter.com/echo_falls
  • This lovely crisp and fruity Rosé wine brings a girly and cheeky charm to the table. Coming from sunny California it has hints of strawberries and fresh summer berries.
  • At Echo Falls our winemakers are passionate about creating modern and delicious wines, perfect for nights in and social get-togethers.
  • Wine of California, USA
  • Fresh and juicy summer fruits
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A lively and fruity rosé with aromas and flavours of strawberries and fresh summer berries such as raspberries and cherry.

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

7.9

ABV

10.5% vol

Producer

Accolade Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Accolade Wines

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

4

Grape Variety

Zinfandel

Vinification Details

  • Grapes are gently crushed and part fermented on the grape skins at cool temperatures for 2 days to impart the lovely rosé colour. The juice is then run off and a cool fermented to develop the red fruit flavours.

History

  • Joyfully sassy and spontaneously sociable. With a wide range of wines, Fruit Fusions, 0% alcohol sparkling and the new Summer Berries Vodka, there is an Echo Falls for any occasion. Letting you focus on with what's really important, having a great time with your friends and family! Because life's great when things just happen!

Regional Information

  • California, United States

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Wine of USA

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • www.echofallswine.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

21 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Sweetheart

5 stars

I recently got a case of this wine, I really enjoyed it as I normally struggle with reds, so I thought I would try a rose, well worth its money, when I finally finish what I have I will get more.

Rose for any occasion

5 stars

A very smooth tasting wine and not too sweet, extremely good with food but very drinkable on its own!

Very easy drinking.

5 stars

This wine is very nice, and quaffable. It is a really easy social drinking wine. It makes a good replacement for white wine as well. it has a lovely fresh fruity flavour, soft enough to make it tasty but not overpowering. Really nice wine, loved by all in our house of red, white and rose drinkers.

It is clean crisp and refreshing, not at all tarty

5 stars

The price is excellent. The wine is refreshing clean and crisp without being in the least bit tarty. It can be drunk with chicken and fish, or just on its own as a pleasant drink.

Sweet and fruity

4 stars

A sweet and fruity wine, great for a relaxed summers evening with friends. Serve ice cold or over ice.

Bring on summer

4 stars

A lovely fruity wine. Can be enjoyed on its own or with a barbecue. Ideal served chilled on a warm summer evening.

Lovely summer drink

5 stars

Lovely soft wine to go with summer eating outdoors.

Suits my partner perfectly

4 stars

Following cancer treatment my partner's taste buds have changed (disappeared) and he now finds only Rose wines to suit his palette. This one is a firm favourite

A Firm Favourite

5 stars

This is one of my favourites. You really cannot go wrong with this one. Tastes lovely

Perfect any time

5 stars

Love this wine and it is perfect for all occasion, even to take to a dinner party.

1-10 of 21 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Blossom Hill White Zinfandel 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Offer

Plaza Centro Prosecco 75Cl

£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Isla Negra Merlot 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Echo Fruit Rose Summer Berries 75Cl

£ 4.25
£4.25/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here