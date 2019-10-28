By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato Sandwich

£ 2.50
£2.50/each

  • Energy1699kJ 405kcal
    20%
  • Fat16.3g
    23%
  • Saturates4.6g
    23%
  • Sugars6.5g
    7%
  • Salt1.9g
    32%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 894kJ / 213kcal

Product Description

  • Smoked bacon, tomato, mayonnaise and lettuce in malted brown bread.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • BEECHWOOD SMOKED BACON Our chefs' recipe layers beechwood smoked bacon with plum tomato, lettuce and mayonnaise. Carefully handpacked everyday.
  • BEECHWOOD SMOKED BACON
  • To ensure you get the highest quality product, leaf may vary.
  • Beechwood smoked bacon
  • Carefully handpacked - everyday

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Smoked Bacon (17%) [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Tomato (16%), Lettuce, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, MustardFlour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.

Allergy Information

  • The allergens in this product have changed., For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the EU

Number of uses

Contains 1 serving

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy894kJ / 213kcal1699kJ / 405kcal
Fat8.6g16.3g
Saturates2.4g4.6g
Carbohydrate23.2g44.1g
Sugars3.4g6.5g
Fibre2.5g4.8g
Protein9.5g18.1g
Salt1.0g1.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

BLT

5 stars

These are delicious with plenty of filling.

