The Best
This is the best chicken salad sandwich I have tasted, one is simply not enough and you will want more. The only negative is the price.
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 689kJ / 163kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Chicken Breast (39%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Tomato, Cucumber, Water, Lettuce, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Wheat Bran, White Wine Vinegar, Lemon Juice, Salt, Wheat Protein, Malted Barley Flour, Yeast, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Black Pepper, Mustard Flour, Garlic Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Sunflower Oil, Palm Fat, Palm Oil.
Keep refrigerated.
Produced in the U.K., using chicken from Thailand
1 Servings
Card. Widely Recycled
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each Pack
|Energy
|689kJ / 163kcal
|1556kJ / 369kcal
|Fat
|3.8g
|8.6g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|18.5g
|41.8g
|Sugars
|1.2g
|2.7g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|5.4g
|Protein
|12.6g
|28.5g
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
