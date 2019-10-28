By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken Salad Sandwich

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Chicken Salad Sandwich
£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1556kJ 369kcal
    18%
  • Fat8.6g
    12%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars2.7g
    3%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 689kJ / 163kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast, lemon and pepper mayonnaise, tomato, cucumber and lettuce on malted brown bread.
  • TENDER CHICKEN BREAST Carefully handpacked everyday. Our chefs recipe layers seasoned chicken with plum tomatoes, cucumbers and lettuce.
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Chicken Breast (39%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Tomato, Cucumber, Water, Lettuce, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Wheat Bran, White Wine Vinegar, Lemon Juice, Salt, Wheat Protein, Malted Barley Flour, Yeast, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Black Pepper, Mustard Flour, Garlic Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Sunflower Oil, Palm Fat, Palm Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Card. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach Pack
Energy689kJ / 163kcal1556kJ / 369kcal
Fat3.8g8.6g
Saturates0.6g1.4g
Carbohydrate18.5g41.8g
Sugars1.2g2.7g
Fibre2.4g5.4g
Protein12.6g28.5g
Salt0.6g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

The Best

5 stars

This is the best chicken salad sandwich I have tasted, one is simply not enough and you will want more. The only negative is the price.

