Castello Danish Blue

Castello Danish Blue

Product Description

  • Full fat blue veined cheese, produced from Danish cow's milk.
  • Strength - 5
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Danish Blue Cheese (Milk), Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in Denmark

Name and address

  • Arla Foods Amba,
  • DK-8260 Viby J.

Return to

  • www.castellocheese.com

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1415 kJ/341 kcal
Fat 29 g
- of which saturates 18 g
Carbohydrate <0,5 g
- of which sugars <0,5 g
Protein 20 g
Salt 3,3 g

TRY IT, YOU MIGHT LIKE IT

5 stars

BETTER THAN STILTON CUZ THIS IS A CONSTANT FLAVOUR , WE LOVE IT.

Good

5 stars

I personally hate blue cheese however my husband loves it and thinks this is the best blue cheese he's ever had.!

