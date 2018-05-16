By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter President French Brie

Counter President French Brie

£ 2.55
£8.50/kg

Product Description

  • French Brie
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Use by: see back of pack

Produce of

Produced in France with milk from EU origin

Name and address

  • LF - Bd Arago,
  • ZI Les Touches,
  • 53810 Change,
  • France.

Return to

  • www.president.uk.com

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1436 kJ/347kcal
Fat31g
of which saturates22g
Carbohydrate<0.5g
of which sugars<0.5g
Protein17g
Salt1,2g

