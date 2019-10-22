Counter Yorkshire Cured Ham

Fresh
Always fresh, sometimes slices can be small but that depends on the part of the ham
Not wiltshire
Was meant to be Wiltshire ham which is vastly different and is NOTHING like Wiltshire
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 474kJ / 113kcal
INGREDIENTS: Pork (97%), Salt, Sugar, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Mineral Sea Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Produced in Ireland, using pork from the U.K.
112 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|474kJ / 113kcal
|119kJ / 28kcal
|Fat
|2.8g
|0.7g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|0.6g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|0.6g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Protein
|21.0g
|5.3g
|Salt
|1.6g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020