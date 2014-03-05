Clearblue Howmanyweeks Digpreg Test 2 Pack

Product Description
- Pack of 2 pregnancy tests with conception indicator \n \n
- Results within 3 minutes with unique smart dual sensor
- Over 99% accurate from the day your period is due
- The Clearblue Digital Pregnancy Test with Weeks Indicator is the first and only test that is as accurate as an ultrasound scan at dating pregnancy*. Its smart dual sensor not only tells you in words on the digital display if you're pregnant or not pregnant, it also tells you how far along you are – the weeks since conception are shown as 1-2, 2-3 or 3+. With this pregnancy test kit you can test 5 days before your missed period (which is 4 days before your expected period). In lab testing, 98% of pregnant results were detected the day before the expected period, 97% 2 days before the expected period, 90% 3 days before and 65% 4 days before the expected period. (*Weeks result 97% in agreement with later ultrasound dating scan. Based on studies of 187 women comparing result to ultrasound dating).
- For more information on this product or answers to your questions, our Careline advisors are available for you 07:00 – 15:00 hrs Mon-Fri, excluding Bank Holidays.
- The first and only pregnancy test that tells you how many weeks since you conceived - 1-2, 2-3 or more than 3 weeks
- Over 99% accurate at detecting pregnancy from the day you expect your period
- Displays clear digital results in words ‘Pregnant’ or ‘Not Pregnant’
- In a UK study, over 9 in 10 women thought digital results were more accurate than strip tests ( 111 women using and reading different test types)
- No. 1 brand most recommended in a survey of doctors in the UK. Data on file
- Easy to use, easy to read
Information
Produce of
China
Preparation and Usage
- Please read enclosed instructions carefully before use.
Warnings
- This device is for home use. Keep out of the reach of children. Please read enclosed instructions carefully before use. Clearblue is a trade mark of SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH (‘SPD’). Copyright 2017 SPD. All rights reserved.
Name and address
- SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH,
- Route de St Georges 47,
- 1213 Petit-Lancy,
- Geneva,
- Switzerland,
Return to
- Customer Support
- SPD Development Company Ltd
- Clearblue Innovation Centre
- Priory Business Park
- Bedford
- MK44 3UP
- UK 0800 917 2710; IE 1800 812 607
- Advisors available 07:00 – 15:00hrs Mon-Fri. Free from landlines. Calls are recorded and monitored for quality purposes. Please be ready to quote the LOT number.
Safety information
This device is for home use. Keep out of the reach of children. Please read enclosed instructions carefully before use. Clearblue is a trade mark of SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH (‘SPD’). Copyright 2017 SPD. All rights reserved.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020