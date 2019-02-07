Richmond 12 Thin Pork Sausages 340G

Chipolata type sausage, especially great for kids
Richmond Thins are ideal for children or for people who do not like or cannot eat highly seasoned food. They are not fashion sausages, they are thin 'bangers' that cook easily and taste nice. If you want coarsely cut pork, if you want chilli or regional/foreign variations carry on up the aisle. These are essentially a very nice, tasty pork chipolata. They make a great butty/breakfast sausage and kids love them with mash/chips/pasta, etc. Recommended.
Only 42% meat content, texture of mush, not firm or meaty. Low quality sausage at premium sausage prices. This is what heavy advertising can do for a brand! Some people give them a good rating probably because it reminds them of their childhood, but not because of the sausage itself, which is no better than the cheapest sausage found in any supermarket. I won't be falling for the nostalgia again. These really are as bad as I remember. Yuk!