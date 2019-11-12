Finest Top Side Beef Joint

Beef very lean & tender, really nice flavour. Will
very nice
I very much liked the beef, it went very nicely in a roast. It's delicious taste goes nicely with gravy and veg 10/10 would recommend.
Best beef joint ever
Tesco’s finest top side of beef is the best. I cannot rate it high enough. It’s better than any of Marks & Spencer’s beef. I just wish my local Tesco stocked it, it’s very hard to get hold of.
Cooked as per instructions but very tough!
Beef joint last week terribke
Where hasTopside beef gone?
We always look for Topside joints of beef in preference to anything else, and it's very disappointing as it has been unavailable for weeks and weeks. we only see top rump or silverside, which are inferior in quality and taste.