Finest Top Side Beef Joint

Finest Top Side Beef Joint
Typical values per 100g: Energy 894kJ / 215kcal

Product Description

  • Aberdeen Angus Beef Silverside Roasting Joint
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • This roasting joint will be from one of the following cuts: Topside, Top Rump and Silverside. These cuts are matured longer on the bone and for at least 28 days altogether making them ideal for roasting. They are then vacuum packed to enhance tenderness further. As part of Tesco’s delicious Finest range, this beef comes from younger cattle raised on Red Tractor (or equivalent) quality assured farms in Northern Ireland, and is trimmed to our highest standard by skilled butchers. Farms supplying our beef also have standards of quality, animal husbandry and welfare informed by the Tesco Livestock Code of Practice. Get creative with our delicious beef dinner ideas at http://realfood.tesco.com/
  • Vacuum packed for freshness.
  • Matured for 28 days, a cut of British beef selected for its tenderness and succulence
  • 100% British beef

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Oven 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 Rub or brush the joint with a little oil and season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, cover the joint tightly with tin foil. Place joint in a roasting tray and cook in the centre of a preheated oven. Calculate cooking times at 6 minutes per 100g (medium), 8 minutes per 100g (well done). Remove tin foil within last 15 minutes of cooking time. Allow joint to rest for 10 minutes before carving. Remove string prior to serving. Medium meat will be pink in the middle. Well done meat will be brown right through. Useful tip: Use meat juices collected in roasting tin to make a rich beefy gravy.

Produce of

Produced in Northern Ireland, Packed in Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking Instructions
  • Allow meat to relax at room temperature for 30 minutes before roasting. Oven 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4. Rub or brush the joint with a little oil and season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, cover the joint tightly with tin foil.
  • Place joint in a roasting tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
  • Calculate cooking times at 6 minutes per 100g (medium), 8 minutes per 100g (well done). Remove tin foil within last 15 minutes of cooking time. Allow joint to rest for 10 minutes before carving. Remove string prior to serving. Medium meat will be pink in the middle.
  • Well done meat will be brown right through
  • Tip
  • Use meat juices collected in roasting tin to make a rich beefy gravy.
  • Caution
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
  • Important
  • Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. If you prefer a rare product reduce cooking times accordingly. If cooked rare there is a small risk that harmful bacteria may be present. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

0 Servings

Warnings

  • IMPORTANT: Remove all packaging before defrosting and cooking
  • Security Protected

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 250g
Energy894kJ / 215kcal2236kJ / 537kcal
Fat14.8g37.0g
Saturates5.9g14.8g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein20.4g51.0g
Salt0.1g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

IMPORTANT: Remove all packaging before defrosting and cooking Security Protected

6 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Beef very lean & tender, really nice flavour. Will

5 stars

Beef very lean & tender, really nice flavour. Will be buying again!

very nice

5 stars

I very much liked the beef, it went very nicely in a roast. It's delicious taste goes nicely with gravy and veg 10/10 would recommend.

Best beef joint ever

5 stars

Tesco’s finest top side of beef is the best. I cannot rate it high enough. It’s better than any of Marks & Spencer’s beef. I just wish my local Tesco stocked it, it’s very hard to get hold of.

Cooked as per instructions but very tough!

1 stars

Cooked as per instructions but very tough!

Beef joint last week terribke

1 stars

The piece of beef last week was terrible

Where hasTopside beef gone?

3 stars

We always look for Topside joints of beef in preference to anything else, and it's very disappointing as it has been unavailable for weeks and weeks. we only see top rump or silverside, which are inferior in quality and taste.

