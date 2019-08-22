By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 10 Mild Cheese Slices 200G

3(2)Write a review
Tesco 10 Mild Cheese Slices 200G
£ 0.90
£4.50/kg
Each slice
  • Energy207kJ 50kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.3g
    5%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1034kJ / 248kcal

Product Description

  • Processed slices made using a blend of cheese, vegetable oil and milk proteins
  • Smooth & Cheesy Individually wrapped for melting on burgers and toasties
  • Smooth & Cheesy Individually wrapped for melting on burgers and toasties
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Cheese (Milk) (60%), Water, Palm Oil, Emulsifying Salts (Sodium Polyphosphate, Calcium Phosphate, Trisodium Phosphate), Whey Powder (Milk), Modified Potato Starch, Flavouring (Contains Milk), Milk Proteins, Colours (Beta-Carotene, Paprika Extract), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200ge

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1034kJ / 248kcal207kJ / 50kcal
Fat16.5g3.3g
Saturates9.8g2.0g
Carbohydrate12.9g2.6g
Sugars8.9g1.8g
Fibre0g0g
Protein12.0g2.4g
Salt2.0g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

horrible!

1 stars

horrid substitute for REAL cheese!

Good

5 stars

Cheese on toast made simple. Found a bit saltier than more expensive brands (I like salt) so ideal for me

Helpful little swaps

Tesco 10 Reduced Fat Mild Slices 200G

£ 0.90
£4.50/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here