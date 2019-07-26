Dairylea Cheese Slices 200G

Not for me
Expensive for whAt they are
Typical values per 100g: Energy 932 kJ / 223 kcal
Skimmed Milk (Water, Skimmed Milk Powder), Cheese, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Protein, Milk Fat, Inulin, Modified Starch, Emulsifying Salts (Sodium Phosphates, Triphosphate, Polyphosphate, Sodium Citrate), Whey Powder (from Milk), Calcium Phosphate, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid)
Keep refrigerated.
1 slice = 25 g. Contains 8 slices
200g ℮
|Typical Values
|100 g
|25 g
|%* / 25 g
|Energy
|932 kJ / 223 kcal
|233 kJ / 56 kcal
|3 %
|Fat
|14 g
|3.4 g
|5 %
|of which Saturates
|8.8 g
|2.2 g
|11 %
|Carbohydrate
|8.4 g
|2.1 g
|1 %
|of which Sugars
|6.6 g
|1.6 g
|2 %
|Fibre
|2.6 g
|0.6 g
|-
|Protein
|15 g
|3.8 g
|8 %
|Salt
|1.45 g
|0.36 g
|6 %
|Calcium
|545 mg / 68 % of NRV**
|136 mg / 17 % of NRV**
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**NRV: Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|-
