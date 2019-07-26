By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dairylea Cheese Slices 200G

Dairylea Cheese Slices 200G
£ 1.45
£7.25/kg
Each 25 g slice contains
  • Energy233 kJ 56 kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.4 g
    5%
  • Saturates2.2 g
    11%
  • Sugars1.6 g
    2%
  • Salt0.36 g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 932 kJ / 223 kcal

Product Description

  • Cheese Spread Slices with added Calcium.
  • Made with milk and cheese, heated and blended into a yummy, creamy tasting cheese slice.
  • Our creamy tasting slices are a yummy option for breakfast, lunch or tea, and of course melted over a juicy burger.
  • - No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives added
  • - Good Source of Calcium
  • - Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Go online: www.dairylea.co.uk
  • Pack size: 200g
  • A good source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk (Water, Skimmed Milk Powder), Cheese, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Protein, Milk Fat, Inulin, Modified Starch, Emulsifying Salts (Sodium Phosphates, Triphosphate, Polyphosphate, Sodium Citrate), Whey Powder (from Milk), Calcium Phosphate, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

1 slice = 25 g. Contains 8 slices

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g25 g%* / 25 g
Energy 932 kJ / 223 kcal233 kJ / 56 kcal3 %
Fat 14 g3.4 g5 %
of which Saturates 8.8 g2.2 g11 %
Carbohydrate 8.4 g2.1 g1 %
of which Sugars 6.6 g1.6 g2 %
Fibre 2.6 g0.6 g-
Protein 15 g3.8 g8 %
Salt 1.45 g0.36 g6 %
Calcium 545 mg / 68 % of NRV**136 mg / 17 % of NRV**
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
**NRV: Nutrient Reference Value---

