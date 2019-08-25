By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Clover Original Spread 1Kg

5(2)Write a review
Clover Original Spread 1Kg
£ 3.30
£3.30/kg

Product Description

  • 64% fat spread with buttermilk
  • Clover spread has a delicious buttery taste and no artificial ingredients.
  • This lovely tub of Clover is simply made with buttermilk, but has only half the saturated fat of butter and absolutely no artificial ingredients. Clover is the best tasting spread*, making it perfect to add flavour to your family meals: on toast at breakfast, spread on sandwiches in lunchboxes, melted over vegetables and potatoes and even in cakes.
  • Clover knows that we are all looking for healthier and balanced diet options that still taste great**. So, why not make Clover part of your family meal time?
  • Clover is committed to Sustainable Palm Oil. For more information please visit the Dairy Crest corporate website.
  • - Simply made with buttermilk
  • - Absolutely no artificial ingredients
  • - Half the saturated fat of butter
  • - 64% fat spread
  • - Perfect for spreading, cooking, baking, freezing and frying on a low to medium heat
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • * MSU Research 2016, Base: Spreads Consumers, Overall Liking, Comparison of top leading spreads (volume sales Sept'17). Data also using predicted liking score
  • ** Reducing consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels
  • Simply made with buttermilk
  • Absolutely no artificial ingredients
  • Half the saturated fat of butter
  • 64% fat spread
  • Perfect for spreading, cooking, baking, freezing and frying on a low to medium heat
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Ingredients

Vegetable Oils in varying proportions (Sustainable Palm, Rapeseed), Buttermilk (20%), Water, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Colour (Carotenes), Dairy Crest is committed to Sustainable Palm Oil

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°CBest Before: See Side

Recycling info

Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Tub. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Dairy Crest,
  • Walsingham Drive,
  • Bermuda Park,
  • Nuneaton,
  • Warwickshire,
  • CV10 7RG.

Return to

  • If you've got any questions feel free to get in touch, we'd love to hear from you
  • Clover Careline 0800 783 7293
  • www.cloverfamily.co.uk
  • Freepost Dairy Crest

Net Contents

1kg

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 2414kJ / 587kcal
Fat 64.5g
of which saturates 22.2g
of which mono-unsaturates 28g
of which polyunsaturates 11.7g
Carbohydrate 1g
of which sugars 1g
Protein 0.7g
Salt 1.5g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

My family's favourite grate for toast crumpets a

5 stars

My family's favourite grate for toast crumpets and sandwiches

Really good quality - really like it.

5 stars

Really good quality - really like it.

Usually bought next

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 400G

£ 1.50
£0.38/100g

Tesco 15 Eggs

£ 1.19
£0.08/each

Cathedral City Mature Cheddar Cheese 350 G

£ 2.50
£7.15/kg

Offer

Tesco British Mature Cheddar Cheese 460G

£ 2.30
£5.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here