Clover Original Spread 500G

Nice flavor and it's not full of water like so many other spreads so your toast doesn't get soggy.
Unnecessary Palm Oil
I enjoy the taste of Clover, but my main reason for choosing it above its rivals is that it uses sustainable palm oil - although it would be even better if it increased its rapeseed oil content and cut out palm oil altogether.
It's unique taste always draws my back
I personally love this, tried many others and treated myself to real butter thinking I must be missing out, but obviously not as i always come back to Clover, to me it's distinctive and my favourite.