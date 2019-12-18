By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Clover Original Spread 500G

4.5(3)Write a review
Clover Original Spread 500G
£ 1.00
£2.00/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • 64% fat spread with buttermilk
  • For more information, please visit www.dairycrest.co.uk
  • Clover knows that we are all looking for healthier and balanced diet options that still taste great**. So, why not make Clover part of your family meal time?
  • Clover is committed to Sustainable Palm Oil. For more information please visit the Dairy Crest corporate website.
  • - Simply made with buttermilk
  • - Absolutely no artificial ingredients
  • - Half the saturated fat of butter
  • - 64% fat spread
  • - Perfect for spreading, cooking, baking, freezing and frying on a low to medium heat
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • * MSU Research 2016, Base: Spreads Consumers, Overall Liking, Comparison of top leading spreads (volume sales Sept'17). Data also using predicted liking score
  • ** Reducing consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels
  • Clover spread has a delicious buttery taste and no artificial ingredients.
  • This lovely tub of Clover is simply made with buttermilk, but has only half the saturated fat of butter and absolutely no artificial ingredients. Clover is the best tasting spread*, making it perfect to add flavour to your family meals: on toast at breakfast, spread on sandwiches in lunchboxes, melted over vegetables and potatoes and even in cakes.
  • Simply made with buttermilk
  • Absolutely no artificial ingredients
  • Half the saturated fat of butter
  • 64% fat spread
  • Perfect for spreading, cooking, baking, freezing and frying on a low to medium heat
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Vegetable Oils in varying proportions (Sustainable Palm, Rapeseed), Buttermilk (20%), Water, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Colour (Carotenes)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°CFor Best Before: See Side

Recycling info

Lid. Plastic - Widely Recycled Tub. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Dairy Crest,
  • Walsingham Drive,
  • Bermuda Park,
  • Nuneaton,
  • Warwickshire,
  • CV10 7RG.

Return to

  • If you've got any questions feel free to get in touch, we'd love to hear from you
  • Clover Careline 0800 783 7293
  • www.cloverfamily.co.uk
  • Freepost DAIRY CREST

Net Contents

500g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 2414kJ / 587kcal
Fat 64.5g
of which saturates 22.2g
of which mono-unsaturates 28g
of which polyunsaturates 11.7g
Carbohydrate 1g
of which sugars 1g
Protein 0.7g
Salt 1.5g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice flavor and it's not full of water like so man

5 stars

Nice flavor and it's not full of water like so many other spreads so your toast doesn't get soggy.

Unnecessary Palm Oil

4 stars

I enjoy the taste of Clover, but my main reason for choosing it above its rivals is that it uses sustainable palm oil - although it would be even better if it increased its rapeseed oil content and cut out palm oil altogether.

It's unique taste always draws my back

5 stars

I personally love this, tried many others and treated myself to real butter thinking I must be missing out, but obviously not as i always come back to Clover, to me it's distinctive and my favourite.

Helpful little swaps

I Can't Believe It's So Good And Light 500G

£ 1.00
£0.00/kg

Tesco Light Olive Spread 500G

£ 0.95
£1.90/kg

I Can't Believe It's So Good Vegetable Fat Spread 500G

£ 1.00
£0.20/100g

Tesco Olive Spread 500G

£ 0.95
£1.90/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here