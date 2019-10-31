Pure Sunflower 500G

Nice light taste
Nice light taste - spreads easy and good for baking too
the best tasting of the dairy free spreads Pure have reverted back to the original recipe which is great. because the short lived new improved spread was awful. To increase profits they used a substitute in place of expensive linseed oil. Would prefer if it did not contain palm oil so deducted one star.
Best dairy free I have tried
Great for vegans and dairy free. Great for cooking, baking, spreading
I used to get a different flavour before and decided to try the sunflower edition and it didnt dissapoint me. It doesn't have a strong smell and it very healthy. This will be one of my staples. Thank you Tesco for stocking this item!
Horrible !
Used to be a favourite , but the have " improved it " and now it tastes disgusting !
The recipe for this has changed and it is really not the same- a strong odour and too creamy a taste. These new packs are labelled Pure "enriched with sunflower" and both my daughter and I won't be buying these again unless we are lucky enough to find ones made with the original recipe. Please let the Pure company know! Thank you.