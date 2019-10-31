By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pure Sunflower 500G

3.5(6)Write a review
Pure Sunflower 500G
£ 1.50
£3.00/kg

Product Description

  • Vegetable Fat Spread (59%) with 35% Sunflower Oil
  • Free from Nasties*
  • *We're always free from artificial flavours & colours, preservatives & additives, GM ingredients & hydrogenated oils
  • 70% less saturated fat than butter**
  • **Butter contains 54g per 100g
  • We've been proudly Pure since 1994.
  • RSPO - Round Table on Sustainable Palm Oil - We use certified sustainable palm oil, RSPO-1106015
  • Spread, cook, bake
  • Free from nasties
  • High in vitamin E and omega 3
  • Dairy, gluten and lactose free
  • Vegan Society Approved
  • Pack size: 500g
  • High in vitamin E
  • High in omega 3

Information

Ingredients

Vegetable Oils (Sunflower (35%), Palm, Linseed), Water, Salt (0.75%), Natural Flavouring, Vitamin E, Natural Colour (Carotenes)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy

Storage

Keep refrigeratedSuitable for freezing Best Before See Lid

Additives

  • Free From Additives
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • UK
  • Pure,
  • PO Box 1246,
  • Warrington,
  • WA4 9QN.
  • ROI

Return to

  • Drop us a line...
  • UK
  • Pure,
  • PO Box 1246,
  • Warrington,
  • WA4 9QN.
  • 0800 783 4321
  • ROI
  • Pure,
  • PO Box 118,
  • Caherciveen,
  • Co Kerry.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 10g
Energy (kJ/kcal)2205/536
Fat 58.9g
Of which Saturates 13.5g
Carbohydrate 1.6g
Of which Sugars <0.5g
Protein <0.5g
Salt 0.74g
Vitamin E 38mg (317% RI)3.8mg (32% RI)
Omega 3 4.3g
RI - Reference Intake--

6 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice light taste

5 stars

Nice light taste - spreads easy and good for baking too

the best tasting of the dairy free spreads Pure h

4 stars

the best tasting of the dairy free spreads Pure have reverted back to the original recipe which is great. because the short lived new improved spread was awful. To increase profits they used a substitute in place of expensive linseed oil. Would prefer if it did not contain palm oil so deducted one star.

Best dairy free I have tried

5 stars

Great for vegans and dairy free. Great for cooking, baking, spreading

I used to get a different flavour before and decid

5 stars

I used to get a different flavour before and decided to try the sunflower edition and it didnt dissapoint me. It doesn't have a strong smell and it very healthy. This will be one of my staples. Thank you Tesco for stocking this item!

Horrible !

1 stars

Used to be a favourite , but the have " improved it " and now it tastes disgusting !

The recipe for this has changed and it is really n

1 stars

The recipe for this has changed and it is really not the same- a strong odour and too creamy a taste. These new packs are labelled Pure "enriched with sunflower" and both my daughter and I won't be buying these again unless we are lucky enough to find ones made with the original recipe. Please let the Pure company know! Thank you.

