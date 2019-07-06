Stork Original Baking Spread 500G

Amazing
Making cakes
Tasty cakes
Easy to scoop out and mix, as was taken out of fridge a few minutes before measuring out required quantity. Cakes were light and airy, despite being cooked for too long. Still have some left, so will be doing more baking over next few weeks. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Delightfully tasty
I think that Stork Original Spread has a creamy texture and slight sweetness. It is always what you are looking for in spreads and for bakery. What I liked the most is that it is perfectly sweet and easy to apply. Can't wait to buy some more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Best cake ever!
Lovely, fluffy, light. Makes a great cake and perfect on toast too. Used it in muffins, scones and a sponge. They all stayed so springy and moist. So much better than what I used in the past. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great for cakes!
This is what you should buy if you need butter or a butter substitute for baking. I made a cake with this and it ended up being light and fluffy! (Remember to get it out the fridge and get it to room temp) combined really well with the sugar and blended easily. Not quite as nice on toast though! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Stork Cakes
I think Stork is absolutely brilliant. It blended really well with other products as being soft even out of the fridge so it saves time to wait it to be room temperature, batter for my waffles was really smooth. Waffles turned up to be super yummy and crispy just how i like them !!! Good price as well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Stork cakes
This is brill makes the cakes so fluffy loved the bounce will defo buy this in the future . The kids loved making cupcakes as it wasn't as hard the blend the butter and sugar together like it normally does. Price point is good so I'll be happy baking for years to come with this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Surprised taste
I tried Stork to my favourite apple pie with ice cream. Usually I used to use a real butter but this time I've tried something else - vegetable fat spread (with buttermilk). I was really surprised because my pie was delicious! And tasted a little bit like a shortbread. All gone in one day! I'm sure it's not my last time with Stork. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Stoke perfect for cakes
Not normally my first choice for making cakes but decided to try it! Cakes were lush everyone enjoyed them will definitely use again for future my baking needs [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Stork butter
Me and my little one made some yummy cakes with Stork! The cakes tasted so much better than using original butter. We will be using this again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]