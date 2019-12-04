By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Anchor Original Nlock Bloc 250G

5(1)
Anchor Original Nlock Bloc 250G
£ 1.60
£6.40/kg

Product Description

  • Salted Butter
  • Since our first block was patted into shape over a century ago, we've been churning deliciously creamy butter for generations of butter lovers.
  • Anchor: From the heart of Westbury.
  • From the heart of the West country
  • Deliciously creamy butter
  • Made with 100% British milk
  • Farmer owned - care in every step from cow to you
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Butter (Milk), Salt (1.7%), Minimum Fat content 80%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated or freeze for up to three months. Defrost thoroughly in the fridge. Do not re-freeze.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Name and address

  • Arla Foods Ltd,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.

Return to

  • No place like home:
  • Arla Foods Ltd,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.
  • Drop us a line: 0845 600 6688

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 3059kJ/744kcal
Fat 82g
of which saturates 52g
Carbohydrate 0.6g
of which sugars 0.6g
Protein 0.6g
Salt 1.7g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Best taste

5 stars

Best taste

