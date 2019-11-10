By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kerrygold Pure Irish Block Butter 250G

  • Creamy, Pure Irish Butter
  • For recipe ideas visit us at www.kerrygold.co.uk
  • Real butter, just naturally softer.
  • Our farmers are proud of their deliciously creamy butter - made softer with the help of our grass fed cows.
  • No colourings or added preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250g

Cream, Salt (1.8%), Fat 80% min

  • Contains: Milk

Keep refrigeratedSuitable for freezing. Best Before: See Back

Product of Ireland

  • Free From Colours

Packing. Recyclable

  • Ornua Foods UK Limited,
  • Leek,
  • Staffs,
  • ST13 5SP,
  • U.K.

250g ℮

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 3059kJ / 744kcal
Fat 80g
of which saturates 53g
Carbohydrate 0.6g
of which sugars 0.6g
Protein 0.6g
Salt 1.8g

Tasty, wonderful butter. Tastes & looks like butte

Tasty, wonderful butter. Tastes & looks like butter. Would not buy anything else. Butter as it should taste.

Butter buy this ...

Looks like butter. Smells like butter. Tastes like butter. And, as a bonus, it really is butter! What more could you ask for?

Delicious

The best butter there is! I wouldn't buy anything else.

Delicious and recyclable

Great quality butter - and the only wrapper I can find in the UK that's recyclable!

Good reliable quality. Use it for everything. Tast

Good reliable quality. Use it for everything. Taste is very good. Also long lasting.

Best Butter

simply the best butter by far. None of the other brands compare to the real creamy taste (and no i do not work for Kerrygold!)

