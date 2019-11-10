Kerrygold Pure Irish Block Butter 250G

Tasty, wonderful butter. Tastes & looks like butte
Tasty, wonderful butter. Tastes & looks like butter. Would not buy anything else. Butter as it should taste.
Looks like butter. Smells like butter. Tastes like butter. And, as a bonus, it really is butter! What more could you ask for?
Delicious
The best butter there is! I wouldn't buy anything else.
Delicious and recyclable
Great quality butter - and the only wrapper I can find in the UK that's recyclable!
Good reliable quality. Use it for everything. Taste is very good. Also long lasting.
Best Butter
simply the best butter by far. None of the other brands compare to the real creamy taste (and no i do not work for Kerrygold!)