Tesco Lamb Hearts

very good value tastey hearts
very good value tastey hearts
Good but not suitanle for home freezing.
Good quality but NOT suitable for home freezing as have been previously frozen.
Order more stock
Absolutely delicious.
My dog eats nothing else and clears his dish every
My dog eats nothing else and clears his dish every night
Great value for the price I use them too feed my d
Great value for the price I use them too feed my dog which I dice and boil and serve warm he also has some raw at times I also braise them for my selve in a couple of different sauce.Great Stuff