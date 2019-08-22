By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Lamb Hearts

4.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Lamb Hearts
£ 1.53
£3.99/kg
  • Energy1133kJ 272kcal
    14%
  • Fat18.2g
    26%
  • Saturates9.6g
    48%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 944kJ / 227kcal

Product Description

  • Lamb Hearts
  • From Trusted Farms. From selected and trusted farmers, our lamb is fed on a grass based diet and cared for with high welfare standards to ensure great quality and flavoursome lamb.
  • Selected for its full flavour and tenderness.

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 160, 180, 4
Time: 2 hours

Produce of

Origin United Kingdom

Number of uses

3 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy944kJ / 227kcal1133kJ / 272kcal
Fat15.2g18.2g
Saturates8.0g9.6g
Carbohydrate1.2g1.4g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.6g
Protein21.0g25.2g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

5 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

very good value tastey hearts

5 stars

very good value tastey hearts

Good but not suitanle for home freezing.

3 stars

Good quality but NOT suitable for home freezing as have been previously frozen.

Order more stock

5 stars

Absolutely delicious.

My dog eats nothing else and clears his dish every

4 stars

My dog eats nothing else and clears his dish every night

Great value for the price I use them too feed my d

5 stars

Great value for the price I use them too feed my dog which I dice and boil and serve warm he also has some raw at times I also braise them for my selve in a couple of different sauce.Great Stuff

