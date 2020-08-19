By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter Atlantica Spanish Potato & Onion Omelette

Counter Atlantica Spanish Potato & Onion Omelette
£ 2.75
£0.55/100g

New

Product Description

  • Spanish Potato & Onion Omelette
  • Pack contains 4 servings
  • Authentically Spanish
  • Ready in 3 minutes
  • Made in Spain with free range eggs
  • Free from food awards 2017 - silver
  • Gluten-free
  • Vegetarian friendly
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

Potato (55%), Free Range Eggs (33%), Onions (8%), Olive Oil, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs
  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C and once opened use within 24hrsUse By: See Pack

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 3 mins 900W 3 mins. Place on a microwaveable plate and heat on full power.

Instructions: Remove all packaging.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry in a little oil for 4-6 minutes, turning occasionally until brown.

Produce of

Produced and Packed in Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy hot or cold as an accompaniment to continental meats or with salad

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Name and address

  • Atlantica Fine Foods (UK),
  • Centenary House,
  • Peninsula Park,
  • Rydon Lane,
  • Exeter,
  • EX2 7XE.

Return to

  • Atlantica Fine Foods (UK),
  • Centenary House,
  • Peninsula Park,
  • Rydon Lane,
  • Exeter,
  • EX2 7XE.
  • Atlantica Fine Foods (Ireland),
  • Century House,
  • Harrods,
  • Cross Road,
  • Dublin 6W.
  • www.atlantica-uk.com

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsPer serving 125g contains
Energy kJ531663.75
Energy kcals127159
Fat 6.0g7.5g
of which is Saturates 1.0g1.25g
Mono-unsaturates 2.0g2.5g
Polyunsaturates 3.0g3.75g
Carbohydrate 13.0g16.25g
of which Sugars 0.5g0.62g
Fibre 2.5g3.12g
Protein 4.0g5.0g
Salt 1.1g1.37g
Pack contains 4 servings--

Absolutely gorgeous

5 stars

Had this for my tea with a salad and I have to say it was gorgeous and tasty. Will definitely have it again.

rubbish rubbish

1 stars

rubbish rubbish

