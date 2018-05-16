Schwartz Madras Curry Spice 90G

Product Description
- Madras Curry Spice Blend
- A fiery blend with cayenne pepper, ground coriander seed, mustard seeds and coriander leaf.
- Chilli rating - 3
- No hydrogenated fat, artificial colours or flavourings, added preservatives or MSG
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 90g
Information
Ingredients
Roasted Cumin, Roasted Ground Coriander Seeds (12%), Salt, Dried Coconut Milk (Coconut Extract, Maltodextrin, Milk Protein), Brown Sugar, Cayenne Pepper (8%), Garlic Powder, Ginger, Brown Mustard Seeds (4%), Dried Red Bell Peppers, Turmeric, Ground Cinnamon (Cassia), Coriander Leaf (2%), Black Pepper, Cloves
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Ideal for Lamb Madras.
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Return to
- Get in touch:
- schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk
Net Contents
90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1534kJ/368kcal
|Fat - Total
|17.2g
|Fat - Saturated
|8.2g
|Carbohydrate
|31.0g
|- Sugars
|12.4g
|Protein
|12.7g
|Salt
|10.25g
