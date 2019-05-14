By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwartz Korma Curry Spice 90G

5(1)Write a review
Schwartz Korma Curry Spice 90G
£ 1.80
£0.20/10g

Product Description

  • Korma Curry Spice Blend
  • For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
  • A mild and aromatic blend with ground ginger, ground coriander seed and cardamom. Ideal for making delicious, creamy Chicken Korma.
  • Chilli rating - 1
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • No artificial colours or flavourings
  • No added preservatives or MSG
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Ingredients

Brown Sugar, Garlic Powder, Ginger (11%), Salt, Roasted Cumin, Roasted Ground Coriander (7%), Dried Onion, Dried Coconut Milk (Coconut Milk, Maltodextrin, Milk Protein), Cardamom (5%), Nutmeg, Chilli Powder (Chilli Pepper, Cumin, Salt, Oregano, Garlic), Turmeric, Coriander Leaf, Ground Cinnamon (Cassia), Lemon Juice Powder, Cloves

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

  • Get in touch:
  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.
  • schwartz.enquiries@mcromick.co.uk

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1420kJ/338kcal
Fat - Total9.1g
Fat - Saturated5.2g
Carbohydrate 48.7g
- Sugars21.3g
Protein 9.3g
Salt 11.75g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Yummm, this is delicious, found it better theb oth

5 stars

Yummm, this is delicious, found it better theb other korma spices, if you needs axtra spice just add chilli flakes. :p

