Schwartz Korma Curry Spice 90G

Yummm, this is delicious, found it better theb oth
Yummm, this is delicious, found it better theb other korma spices, if you needs axtra spice just add chilli flakes. :p
Brown Sugar, Garlic Powder, Ginger (11%), Salt, Roasted Cumin, Roasted Ground Coriander (7%), Dried Onion, Dried Coconut Milk (Coconut Milk, Maltodextrin, Milk Protein), Cardamom (5%), Nutmeg, Chilli Powder (Chilli Pepper, Cumin, Salt, Oregano, Garlic), Turmeric, Coriander Leaf, Ground Cinnamon (Cassia), Lemon Juice Powder, Cloves
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produced in the EU
Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
90g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1420kJ/338kcal
|Fat - Total
|9.1g
|Fat - Saturated
|5.2g
|Carbohydrate
|48.7g
|- Sugars
|21.3g
|Protein
|9.3g
|Salt
|11.75g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019