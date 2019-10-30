By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dolmio Stir In Bacon & Tomato Pasta Sauce 150G

£ 1.70
£1.14/100g

Offer

Per portion (75g)
  • Energy298kJ 71kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.1g
    6%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars2.4g
    3%
  • Salt0.98g
    16%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 397kJ

Product Description

  • A rich tomato sauce with smoky bacon and onions.
  • For healthy recipe inspiration visit dolmio.com
  • Dolmio believes in the value of sharing a meal together. This sauce helps you create a delicious and wholesome meal that can be enjoyed any day of the week.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Serves 2
  • No artificial colours
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (58%), Onion (12%), Smoked Bacon (10%) (Pork Belly, Salt, Smoke Flavouring, Stabilisers (Triphosphate), Diphosphate, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)), Tomato Paste (9.6%), Modified Maize Starch, Sunflower Oil, Parsley (1.5%), Olive Oil, Salt, Sugar, Garlic, Spices

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Stir things up!
  • Less time cooking means more time together. Simply stir in one pot of sauce into hot, freshly cooked pasta and enjoy!
  • We recommend 100g of dry pasta per person.
  • Why not try adding your favourite veg chilli to spice things up?

Number of uses

2 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • UK:
  • Freepost Mars Food UK.
  • IRL:
  • Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • UK:
  • Freepost Mars Food UK.
  • 0800 952 1234
  • www.dolmio.com
  • IRL:
  • Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • www.dolmio.ie

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion (75g) (%*)
Energy397kJ298kJ (4%)
-95kcal71kcal (4%)
Fat5.5g4.1g (6%)
of which saturates1.6g1.2g (6%)
Carbohydrate5.7g4.3g (2%)
of which sugars3.2g2.4g (3%)
Fibre1.2g0.9g
Protein5.0g3.8g (8%)
Salt1.3g0.98g (16%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

