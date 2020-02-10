T C P Antiseptic 200 Ml Bottle.

Great hygienic product for washing my hands
I buy this product regularly as i think it is a wonderful product. I use it to wash and clean my hands after i have been sitting in my wheelchair, potting up my garden plants . one has to be careful to clean ones hands as there is millions of bacteria in soil and garden compost. after i have dowsed my hands in T.C.P, i wash my hands with carex hand wash. I hope my comments are helpful to do ?
The best.
I have used TCP for more than 80 years. It has the defining quality for a good medicine, it taste unpleasant, clearly it is doing good.