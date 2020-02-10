By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
T C P Antiseptic 200 Ml Bottle.

5(2)
T C P Antiseptic 200 Ml Bottle.
Product Description

  • Liquid Antiseptic Original
  • Phenol 0.175% w/v and Halogenated Phenols 0.68% w/v
  • Relief of Sore Throat symptoms including those associated with Colds and Flu
  • Dual action TCP soothes pain, fights infection
  • Topical solution and concentrate for gargle
  • For sore throats, mouth ulcers, cuts, grazes, bites, stings, boils, spots, pimples
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

TCP Liquid Antiseptic is a Clear Yellow Solution of Halogenated Phenols 0.68% w/v and Phenol 0.175% w/v, It also contains: Glycerol, Concentrated Phosphoric Acid, E104 (Quinoline Yellow), Water

Storage

Do not store above 30°C.

Preparation and Usage

  • Relief of Sore Throat symptoms including those associated with Colds and Flu
  • Simply gargle twice a day with TCP diluted with 5 parts water.
  • Do Not Swallow
  • Mouth Ulcers
  • To ease the discomfort of common mouth ulcers, dab undiluted three times a day. Should symptoms persist for more than 14 days, consult your doctor or dentist.
  • Cuts, Grazes, Bites, Stings
  • Dilute with an equal quantity of water and apply freely. In emergencies may be used undiluted.
  • Boils, Spots, Pimples
  • Dab lightly, undiluted, every 4 hours and do not cover.

Warnings

  • Keep out of the reach and sight of children.
  • Do Not Swallow
  • Do not use if you have an allergic skin condition or are sensitive to the active ingredients.
  • If you swallow large amounts, drink plenty of water. If you feel unwell seek medical advice.
  • In normal use you should not suffer unwanted side-effects. However, if you notice anything unusual, talk to your doctor or pharmacist.
  • See your doctor if symptoms persist for more than a few days.
  • Do not use after expiry date.

Name and address

  • Laboratories Chemineau,
  • 93 Route de la Monnaie,
  • 37 210 Vouvray,
  • France.
  • PL holder: Omega Pharma Ltd.,
  • 1st Floor,

  • Omega Pharma Ltd.,
  • 1st Floor,
  • 32 Vauxhall Bridge Road,
  • London,
  • SW1V 2SA,
  • UK.
  • Chefaro Ireland Ltd,
  • 1st Floor,
  • Block A,
  • The Crescent Building,
  • Northwood Office Park,
  • Dublin 9,

Net Contents

200ml

Safety information

View more safety information

Great hygienic product for washing my hands

5 stars

I buy this product regularly as i think it is a wonderful product. I use it to wash and clean my hands after i have been sitting in my wheelchair, potting up my garden plants . one has to be careful to clean ones hands as there is millions of bacteria in soil and garden compost. after i have dowsed my hands in T.C.P, i wash my hands with carex hand wash. I hope my comments are helpful to do ?

The best.

5 stars

I have used TCP for more than 80 years. It has the defining quality for a good medicine, it taste unpleasant, clearly it is doing good.

