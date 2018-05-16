By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Egg Fettuccine Pasta 250G

Tesco Finest Egg Fettuccine Pasta 250G
£ 1.70
£6.80/kg
Per 170g
  • Energy1073kJ 253kcal
    13%
  • Fat2.5g
    4%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 631kJ / 149kcal

Product Description

  • Dried fettuccine pasta made from durum wheat semolina and egg.
  • Ribbons of slow dried durum wheat and free range egg pasta with a traditional rough texture created using bronze dies in Ponte a Moriano district of Lucca, Italy. The thicker ribbon makes it ideal served with a heavier ragu sauce.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Durum Wheat Semolina (68%), Pasteurised Egg.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Hob
Instructions: Allow approximately 75g per person.
Add the pasta to a large pan of boiling water, stir and return to the boil.
Cook for 3-5 minutes, drain well and serve immediately.
Time: 3-5 mins

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled Card. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 170g
Energy631kJ / 149kcal1073kJ / 253kcal
Fat1.5g2.5g
Saturates0.4g0.7g
Carbohydrate28.2g48.0g
Sugars0.8g1.3g
Fibre0.6g1.0g
Protein5.4g9.2g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
75g of uncooked pasta weighs approximately 170g when cooked.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

