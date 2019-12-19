By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Andre Carpentier Champagne Non Vintage 75Cl

4(97)Write a review
Andre Carpentier Champagne Non Vintage 75Cl
£ 10.00
£10.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland's Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Brut - White French Champagne
  • Source
  • The Champagne region in the North East of France.
  • Champagne of North Eastern France
  • Well balanced and elegant
  • Persistent trail of fine bubbles
  • A pale golden color with fresh floral notes
  • Refined with good intensity
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Pale golden with a slight green tinge, the nose is fruity and delicate with aromas of white fruits and a hint of brioche. Fresh palate, powerful and well-balanced.

Region of Origin

Champagne

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

U.C.C (Union de Coopératives de la Champagne)

Type of Closure

Other

Wine Maker

U.C.C (Union de Coopératives de la Champagne)

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay, Pinot Meunier, Pinot Noir

Vinification Details

  • Made from a selection of Chardonnay, Pinot Meunier and Pinot Noir. Champagne Carpentier brut is well-balanced and elegant and a fine example of the art of blending. The grapes used in this blend have been selected from various sites within the appellation including Grands Crus and Premiers Crus vineyards.

History

  • Champagne Andre Carpentier' wines represent outstanding quality at their respective price points.

Regional Information

  • Based in Reims in the heart of the Champagne region, this winery is one of the region's most dynamic and forward looking producers.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 10 years

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve
  • At 7-9°C; As an aperitif or as an accompaniment to grilled fish.

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • U.C.C.,
  • Reims,
  • France.

Return to

  • U.C.C.,
  • Reims,
  • France.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

97 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Just love it x

5 stars

Just love it x

Surprisingly Smooth

5 stars

We bought this champagne for the first time for Christmas and were very impressed with its smoothness yet lively taste which made it very quaffable. Planning to buy for New Years.

excellent quality lovely for every day drinking

5 stars

excellent quality lovely for every day drinking

Not Good

1 stars

This smells like dog food and tastes revolting. I drink Champagne every week from cheap to expensive but this is certainly cheap and nasty.

Reasonable Bubbles!

3 stars

As good as many of the much more expensive bubbles. Friends who only buy the very best and expensive champagnes held the glasses out for more - unaware of the low price of this excellent champagne.

VERY QUAFFABLE

5 stars

Excellent dry champagne. Went down well as pre-dinner drink and absolutely fantastic value for money.

Quality Fizz for Many Events and More

4 stars

We did many tastings for our Wedding and this up there with many more expensive Champagnes and went down well with guests.Now has a place in the cellar but has to be on offer.

Champagne my favourite wine

4 stars

This Champagne can hold it,s own with the best not a label I had tried before but will buy again. It a delight to drink lovely and dry no nasty after taste fresh on the pallet. goes beautifully with salmon or prawn dishes. lovely bubbles gives you a lift on a dull day

Fizzy Honey !

4 stars

Extremely good value at reduced price, this bubbly is full-flavoured, dry and with good notes of honey and lemon.

Average at best seems to have gone downhill

3 stars

Disappointed - I bought this last year and the year before as well and it seemed to be quite pleasant then. This year the couple of bottles out of the case we tried so far have been quite poor. Maybe there is something wrong with the batch, but I will not touch any more of this. I think it may have been run into the ground with excess production recently. I gave it 3 stars but really I think nearer to 2 stars. There is an odd bitter or unpleasant note in the aftertaste which it never had before. It seems to be being sold off cheap now to clear this batch I suspect. May be better next year I guess.

1-10 of 97 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

