Andre Carpentier Champagne Non Vintage 75Cl

Just love it x
Just love it x
Surprisingly Smooth
We bought this champagne for the first time for Christmas and were very impressed with its smoothness yet lively taste which made it very quaffable. Planning to buy for New Years.
excellent quality lovely for every day drinking
excellent quality lovely for every day drinking
Not Good
This smells like dog food and tastes revolting. I drink Champagne every week from cheap to expensive but this is certainly cheap and nasty.
Reasonable Bubbles!
As good as many of the much more expensive bubbles. Friends who only buy the very best and expensive champagnes held the glasses out for more - unaware of the low price of this excellent champagne.
VERY QUAFFABLE
Excellent dry champagne. Went down well as pre-dinner drink and absolutely fantastic value for money.
Quality Fizz for Many Events and More
We did many tastings for our Wedding and this up there with many more expensive Champagnes and went down well with guests.Now has a place in the cellar but has to be on offer.
Champagne my favourite wine
This Champagne can hold it,s own with the best not a label I had tried before but will buy again. It a delight to drink lovely and dry no nasty after taste fresh on the pallet. goes beautifully with salmon or prawn dishes. lovely bubbles gives you a lift on a dull day
Fizzy Honey !
Extremely good value at reduced price, this bubbly is full-flavoured, dry and with good notes of honey and lemon.
Average at best seems to have gone downhill
Disappointed - I bought this last year and the year before as well and it seemed to be quite pleasant then. This year the couple of bottles out of the case we tried so far have been quite poor. Maybe there is something wrong with the batch, but I will not touch any more of this. I think it may have been run into the ground with excess production recently. I gave it 3 stars but really I think nearer to 2 stars. There is an odd bitter or unpleasant note in the aftertaste which it never had before. It seems to be being sold off cheap now to clear this batch I suspect. May be better next year I guess.