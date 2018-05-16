Uncle Bens Special Tomato & Basil Rice 250G

- Energy893kJ 211kcal11%
- Fat4.1g6%
- Saturates0.5g3%
- Sugars2.6g3%
- Salt0.55g9%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 714kJ 169kcal
Product Description
- Steamed parboiled long grain rice with tomatoes and herbs.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Serves 2
- Perfect in 2 minutes
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
Steamed Parboiled Long Grain Rice (77%), Tomato Paste (5.9%), Tomatoes (4.9%), Lemon Juice, Sunflower Oil, Herbs (contains Basil (1.5%)), Tomato Powder, Natural Flavouring, Garlic, Salt, Sugar, Spice, Colour (Paprika Extract)
Storage
Store in a dry place at room temperature.Once opened refrigerate unheated rice for up to 3 days.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Squeeze the pouch to separate the rice.
Boil 30ml (about 2 tbsp) water.
Add the rice, cover and simmer for 3 mins.
Stir rice through for a perfect finish.
Stir Fry
Instructions: Squeeze the pouch to separate the rice.
Stir fry for 2 minutes.
Preparation and Usage
- Why not try...
- Spanish Style Rice, Stuffed Peppers Warming Beef Stew
- This rice helps you create a delicious and wholesome meal that can be enjoyed any day of the week.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- UK:
- Freepost,
- Mars Food UK.
- IRL:
- Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
- PO Box 3856,
Return to
- UK:
- Freepost,
- Mars Food UK.
- 0800 952 1234
- www.unclebens.co.uk
- IRL:
- Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.unclebens.ie
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion (125g) (%*)
|Energy
|714kJ 169kcal
|893kJ (11%) 211kcal (11%)
|Fat
|3.3g
|4.1g (16%)
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|0.5g (3%)
|Carbohydrate
|30g
|38g (15%)
|of which sugars
|2.1g
|2.6g (3%)
|Fibre
|1.4g
|1.8g
|Protein
|3.6g
|4.5g (9%)
|Salt
|0.44g
|0.55g (9%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
