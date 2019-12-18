Metanium Nappy Rash Ointment 30G

Not just for babies :)
I use this for myself. Being somewhat over weight, I get sores on my skin especially under the boob area :) :) Metanium on over night and all cleared up by morning. Any stains on clothes from the cream easily washes out. I haven't found the day cream much good but this one is brilliant. The occasional spot on the face, quickly clears up etc.
Don't waste your money buy Sudocrem
Yellow thick and greasy with a strong smell....not as good as drapolene or bepantham
This stuff works!
Bought a week ago when our 4 week old sun developed a pretty raw looking nappy rash. Used metaniun along with plenty of nappy off time to air him out and the rash completely cleared up within 2 days.
Best nappy rash cream
I'm a pharmacist and I bought this for my daughter because I know how good it really is compared to others on the market. The titanium dioxide is the key ingredient that makes it super good at treating nappy rash quickly
This ointment works miracles!
If nothing works for the nappy rush metanium does the trick. Absolutely amazing results even after 24 hours.
Brilliant product!!
Delighted with this product. Reasonably priced and great for clearing up nappy rash!!
best stuff!
I always use metanium on my babys bum overnight to prevent it from getting soee and I use cheaper alternatives during the day. If his bum does flare up I use metanium all day and it usually sorts it out. Swear by this and wouldnt be without it!
Really good cream
Really good, cleared up nappy rash in a 24 hours. Would definitely recommend.