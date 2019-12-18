By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Metanium Nappy Rash Ointment 30G

4.5(8)Write a review
Metanium Nappy Rash Ointment 30G
Product Description

  • Nappy Rash Ointment
  • Soothes & treats your baby's nappy rash
  • Relieves itching & chaffing
  • Gentle formula
  • (Titanium dioxide, titanium peroxide, titanium salicylate)
  • Metanium is a topical ointment, which rubs easily into the skin to treat nappy rash.
  • Treatment for nappy rash
  • Soothes & treats
  • Pack size: 30g

Information

Ingredients

Active Ingredients: Titanium Dioxide 20% w/w, Titanium Peroxide 5% w/w, Titanium Salicylate 3% w/w, Also contains: Dimethicone 350, Light Liquid Paraffin, Tincture of Benzoin and White Soft Paraffin

Storage

Do not store above 25°C.

Preparation and Usage

  • Do not discard this carton as it contains important information about Metanium Nappy Rash Ointment.
  • How to use
  • It is important that you follow these instructions carefully.
  • After removing soiled nappy, clean and wash the affected area, drying with a soft towel.
  • Wash your hands and dab a small amount (pea size) of the ointment over the sore area with your fingertip.
  • It is important to spread the ointment thinly so that the skin texture can be clearly seen through it.
  • Repeat at each nappy change to treat nappy rash.
  • Keep the tube nozzle clean of residue product to ensure the cap can be closed tightly.

Warnings

  • Do not use
  • Do not use Metanium Ointment if your baby is allergic (hypersensitive) to any of the ingredients.
  • If baby accidentally swallows some see a doctor straight away. Take the pack with you show which medicine has been swallowed.
  • Possible side effects
  • Very rarely Metanium Ointment can cause skin irritation. If any unusual effects occur, discontinue use and consult your pharmacist or doctor.
  • If symptoms persist consult your doctor.
  • Reporting of side effects
  • If you get any side effects, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse. This includes any possible side effects not listed above. You can also report side effects directly via the Yellow Card Scheme at: www.mhra.gov.uk/yellowcard.
  • Be reporting side effects you can help provide more information on the safety of this medicine.
  • Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
  • Caution: Product may stain fabrics
  • FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY
  • Do not use this product after the expiry date stated on the carton and tube.

Name and address

  • MA Holder and Manufacturer:
  • Thornton & Ross Ltd.,
  • Linthwaite,
  • Huddersfield,
  • HD7 5QH,
  • UK.

Net Contents

30g ℮

Safety information

Not just for babies :)

5 stars

I use this for myself. Being somewhat over weight, I get sores on my skin especially under the boob area :) :) Metanium on over night and all cleared up by morning. Any stains on clothes from the cream easily washes out. I haven't found the day cream much good but this one is brilliant. The occasional spot on the face, quickly clears up etc.

Don't waste your money buy Sudocrem

2 stars

Yellow thick and greasy with a strong smell....not as good as drapolene or bepantham

This stuff works!

5 stars

Bought a week ago when our 4 week old sun developed a pretty raw looking nappy rash. Used metaniun along with plenty of nappy off time to air him out and the rash completely cleared up within 2 days.

Best nappy rash cream

5 stars

I'm a pharmacist and I bought this for my daughter because I know how good it really is compared to others on the market. The titanium dioxide is the key ingredient that makes it super good at treating nappy rash quickly

This ointment works miracles!

5 stars

If nothing works for the nappy rush metanium does the trick. Absolutely amazing results even after 24 hours.

Brilliant product!!

5 stars

Delighted with this product. Reasonably priced and great for clearing up nappy rash!!

best stuff!

5 stars

I always use metanium on my babys bum overnight to prevent it from getting soee and I use cheaper alternatives during the day. If his bum does flare up I use metanium all day and it usually sorts it out. Swear by this and wouldnt be without it!

Really good cream

5 stars

Really good, cleared up nappy rash in a 24 hours. Would definitely recommend.

