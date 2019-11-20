Batchelors Slim-A-Soup Minestrone 4S 61G
- Energy221kJ 52kcal3%
- Fat1.0g2%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars2.3g2%
- Salt1.13g19%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 108kJ/26kcal
Product Description
- Minestrone Soup with Croutons and Noodles
- Love your shape
- Help yourself to a Slim a Soup. With fewer than 53 calories and less than 1% fat it's still tasty, satisfying and ready in a moment - but you'll probably want to give yourself a bit longer to relax and enjoy it...
- Less than 1% fat - 52 calories
- Low in fat and sugar
- No artificial colours
- No added preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 61g
- Low in fat
- Low in sugar
Information
Ingredients
Water, Tomato (22%), Vegetables (9%) (Carrot, Onion, Peas, Red Pepper, Leek), Ring Noodles (1%) (Durum Wheat Semolina, Salt), Croutons (1%) (Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Salt, Yeast, Antioxidant (Rosemary Extracts)), Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Salt, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Parsley, Flavourings (contain Milk), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides, Disodium Guanylate), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Palm), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Colour (Beetroot Red), Spices & Herbs
Allergy Information
- May also contain Celery
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See Top of Pack
Preparation and Usage
- As Easy As...
- 1 Empty a sachet into a cup or mug.
- 2 Add 190ml of boiling water.
- 3 Stir well, wait a few moments.
- 4 Sit back and enjoy...
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Warnings
- Do not use if inner sachets are open or torn.
Recycling info
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Sachet. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- The Premier Foods Group,
- PO Box 66093,
- London,
- W4 9EX,
- UK.
Return to
- Consumer Quality Guarantee
- We want you to enjoy this product. If you have any questions or comments, please contact our Consumer Relations Department on 0800 222 722 Mon-Fri 9am-5pm (UK only) quoting the codes printed on the pack. (Calls may be recorded).
- www.batchelorsrange.co.uk
Net Contents
61g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g As Prepared
|Per Portion (205g) As Prepared
|Energy
|108kJ/26kcal
|221kJ/52kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|1.0g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|4.4g
|9.0g
|of which sugars
|1.1g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|1.0g
|Protein
|0.6g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.55g
|1.13g
|This pack contains 4 portions
|-
|-
Safety information
Do not use if inner sachets are open or torn.
