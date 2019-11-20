By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Batchelors Slim-A-Soup Minestrone 4S 61G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Batchelors Slim-A-Soup Minestrone 4S 61G
£ 1.20
£1.97/100g

Offer

Per portion (205g) as prepared
  • Energy221kJ 52kcal
    3%
  • Fat1.0g
    2%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars2.3g
    2%
  • Salt1.13g
    19%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 108kJ/26kcal

Product Description

  • Minestrone Soup with Croutons and Noodles
  • Love your shape
  • Help yourself to a Slim a Soup. With fewer than 53 calories and less than 1% fat it's still tasty, satisfying and ready in a moment - but you'll probably want to give yourself a bit longer to relax and enjoy it...
  • Less than 1% fat - 52 calories
  • Low in fat and sugar
  • No artificial colours
  • No added preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 61g
  • Low in fat
  • Low in sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Tomato (22%), Vegetables (9%) (Carrot, Onion, Peas, Red Pepper, Leek), Ring Noodles (1%) (Durum Wheat Semolina, Salt), Croutons (1%) (Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Salt, Yeast, Antioxidant (Rosemary Extracts)), Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Salt, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Parsley, Flavourings (contain Milk), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides, Disodium Guanylate), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Palm), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Colour (Beetroot Red), Spices & Herbs

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Celery

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See Top of Pack

Preparation and Usage

  • As Easy As...
  • 1 Empty a sachet into a cup or mug.
  • 2 Add 190ml of boiling water.
  • 3 Stir well, wait a few moments.
  • 4 Sit back and enjoy...

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Warnings

  • Do not use if inner sachets are open or torn.

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Sachet. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • The Premier Foods Group,
  • PO Box 66093,
  • London,
  • W4 9EX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Consumer Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy this product. If you have any questions or comments, please contact our Consumer Relations Department on 0800 222 722 Mon-Fri 9am-5pm (UK only) quoting the codes printed on the pack. (Calls may be recorded).
  • www.batchelorsrange.co.uk
  • The Premier Foods Group,
  • PO Box 66093,
  • London,
  • W4 9EX,
  • UK.

Net Contents

61g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g As PreparedPer Portion (205g) As Prepared
Energy 108kJ/26kcal221kJ/52kcal
Fat 0.5g1.0g
of which saturates 0.3g0.6g
Carbohydrate 4.4g9.0g
of which sugars 1.1g2.3g
Fibre 0.5g1.0g
Protein 0.6g1.2g
Salt 0.55g1.13g
This pack contains 4 portions--

Safety information

View more safety information

Do not use if inner sachets are open or torn.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Batchelors Slim A Soup Golden Vegetable 51G

£ 1.19
£2.34/100g

Offer

Batchelors Slim A Soup Chicken 50G

£ 1.19
£2.38/100g

Offer

Batchelors Cup A Soup Minestrone 4 Pack 94G

£ 1.20
£1.28/100g

Offer

Batchelors Cup A Soup Tomato 4 Pack 93G

£ 1.20
£1.30/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here