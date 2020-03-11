Tesco Insect Repellent 125Ml Spray

Product Description
- Tesco Medium Strength Insect Repellent
- Repels mosquitoes, midges & other biting insects
- 4hr protection
- 27.5% DEET
INSECT PROTECT MEDIUM STRENGTH REPELS MOSQUITOES, MIDGES AND OTHER BITING INSECTS 27.5% DEET + 1% PMD 4 HOUR PROTECTION DERMATOLOGICALLY tested
- Tesco Insect protect medium strength aerosol spray 125ml. Tesco Insect protect medium strength aerosol spray is a proven effective insect repellent formulated to repel mosquitoes, midges and other biting insects. for up to 4 hours. Suitable for non-tropical areas with a low risk of insect borne diseases.
- Pack size: 125ML
Information
Ingredients
Alcohol Denat., Diethyl Toluamide, Butane, Isobutane, Propane, PMD Rich Botanic Oil, Isopropyl Myristate, Parfum, Citral, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Citronellol, Limonene, Geraniol, Linalool, Coumarin Active ingredients: Diethyl Toluamide (DEET) 27.5% w/w & PMD Rich Botanic Oil 1% w/w.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Use only in well ventilated areas. Shake can well and apply carefully to exposed areas of the body. Face: Do not spray directly onto face. Spray into palm of hand and smooth over face and neck, avoiding eyes, nose, mouth and lips. Body: Spray directly onto exposed skin from 20cm (8"). Reapply when necessary. This product will protect for up to 4 hours, but degree of protection will depend on factors such as perspiration, bathing and wiping off. Wash hands after use.
Warnings
- in accordance with national regulations,
Net Contents
125ml
Safety information
- Flammable
- Irritant
