Batchelors Cup A Soup Powder Cream Of Vegetable 4S 122G
- Energy564kJ 136kcal7%
- Fat5.7g8%
- Saturates3.7g19%
- Sugars1.8g2%
- Salt1.07g18%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 216kJ/52kcal
Product Description
- Instant Cream of Vegetable Soup with Croutons
- Love your mug
- With a Cup a Soup to hand it'll only take a moment to stir up a snack that's tasty, warm and satisfying - but you'll probably want to give yourself a bit longer to relax and enjoy it...
- Nation's favorite cup soap**
- **Symphony IRI Grocery outlets Dry Soup 52 w/e 16 April 2016
- Contains less than 140 calories
- Low in fat and sugar
- No added MSG
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 122g
- Low in fat
- Low in sugar
Information
Ingredients
Water, Vegetables (6%) (Carrot, Leek, Onion, Peas), Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower), Croutons (1.5%) (Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Salt, Yeast, Antioxidant (Rosemary Extracts)), Potato Starch, Yellow Split Pea Flour, Salt, Flavourings (contain Celery), Parsley, Milk Protein, Potassium Chloride, Garlic, Yeast Extract (contains Barley), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Sugar, Turmeric, Black Pepper Extract
Allergy Information
- May also contain Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See Top of Pack
Preparation and Usage
- As easy as...
- 1. Empty a sachet into a cup or mug.
- 2. Add 230ml of boiling water.
- 3. Stir well, wait a few moments.
- 4. Sit back and enjoy.
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 portions
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- DO NOT USE IF INNER SACHETS ARE OPEN OR TORN.
Recycling info
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Sachet. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- Freepost Premier Foods.
Return to
- Consumer Quality Guarantee
- We want you to enjoy this product. If you have any questions or comments, please contact our Consumer Relations Department on 0800 222 722 Mon-Fri 9am-5pm (UK only) quoting the codes printed on the pack.
- Or write to us at:
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
- www.batchelorsrange.co.uk
Net Contents
122g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g As Prepared
|Per Portion (261g) As Prepared
|Energy
|216kJ/52kcal
|564kJ/136kcal
|Fat
|2.2g
|5.7g
|of which Saturates
|1.4g
|3.7g
|Carbohydrate
|7.2g
|18.8g
|of which Sugars
|0.7g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|0.8g
|Protein
|0.6g
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.41g
|1.07g
|This pack contains 4 portions
|-
|-
Safety information
DO NOT USE IF INNER SACHETS ARE OPEN OR TORN.
