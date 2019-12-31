By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Batchelors Cup A Soup Special Tomato & Vegetable 4S 104G

£ 1.20
£1.16/100g

Offer

Per portion (256g) as prepared
  • Energy409kJ 97kcal
    5%
  • Fat2.3g
    3%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars5.6g
    6%
  • Salt1.28g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 160kJ/38kcal

Product Description

  • Tomato & Vegetable Soup with Croutons and Noodles
  • Love your mug
  • With a Cup a Soup to hand it'll only take a moment to stir up a snack that's tasty, warm and satisfying - but you'll probably want to give yourself a bit longer to relax and enjoy it...
  • Low in fat and sugar
  • No added preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 104g
Information

Ingredients

Water, Tomato (37%), Vegetables (5%) (Carrot, Peas, Onion), Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Croutons (1%) (Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Salt, Yeast, Antioxidant (Rosemary Extracts)), Noodles (1%) (Durum Wheat Semolina, Salt), Sugar, Potato Starch, Yeast Extract (contains Barley), Salt, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Garlic, Flavourings (contain Barley, Celery), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diacetyltartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Colours (Beetroot Red, Beta Carotene, Paprika Extract), Acid (Citric Acid), Smoke Flavouring, Spice Extract

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See Top of Pack

Preparation and Usage

  • As Easy As...
  • 1 Empty a sachet into a cup or mug.
  • 2 Add 230ml of boiling water.
  • 3 Stir well, wait a few moments.
  • 4 Sit back and enjoy...

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Warnings

  • DO NOT USE IF INNER SACHETS ARE OPEN OR TORN.

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Sachet. Mixed Material - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • The Premier Foods Group,
  • PO Box 66093,
  • London,
  • W4 9EX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Consumer Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy this product. If you have any questions or comments, please contact our Consumer Relations Department on 0800 222 722 Mon-Fri 9am-5pm (UK only) quoting the codes printed on the pack. (Calls may be recorded).
  • www.batchelorsrange.co.uk
Net Contents

104g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g As PreparedPer Portion (256g) As Prepared
Energy 160kJ/38kcal409kJ/97kcal
Fat 0.9g2.3g
of which saturates 0.5g1.3g
Carbohydrate 6.2g15.9g
of which sugars 2.2g5.6g
Fibre 0.7g1.8g
Protein 0.9g2.3g
Salt 0.50g1.28g
This pack contains 4 portions--

Safety information

