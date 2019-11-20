By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Batchelors Cup A Soup Minestrone 4 Pack 94G

No ratings yetWrite a review
£ 1.20
£1.28/100g

Offer

Per portion (254g) as prepared
  • Energy378kJ 89kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.8g
    3%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars3.8g
    4%
  • Salt1.27g
    21%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 149kJ/35kcal

Product Description

  • Instant Minestrone Soup with Croutons and Noodles
  • Love your mug
  • With a Cup a Soup to hand it'll only take a moment to stir up a snack that's tasty, warm and satisfying - but you'll probably want to give yourself a bit longer to relax and enjoy it...
  • Nation's favourite cup soup**
  • **Symphony IRI Grocery outlets Dry Soup 52 w/e 16 April 2016
  • Low in fat and sugar
  • Contains less than 90 calories
  • No added MSG
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 94g
  • Low in fat and sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Tomato (21%), Vegetables (5%) (Onion, Peas, Carrot, Leek), Ring Noodles (2.5%) (Water, Wheat Flour, Salt), Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Croutons (1.5%) (Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Salt, Yeast, Antioxidant (Rosemary Extracts)), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Salt, Flavourings, Parsley, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Palm)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Celery, Egg, Milk and Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See Top of Pack

Preparation and Usage

  • As Easy As...
  • 1 Empty a sachet into a cup or mug.
  • 2 Add 230ml of boiling water.
  • 3 Stir well, wait a few moments.
  • 4 Sit back and enjoy...

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • DO NOT USE IF INNER SACHETS ARE OPEN OR TORN.

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Sachet. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Freepost Premier Foods.

Return to

  • Consumer Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy this product. If you have any questions or comments, please contact our Consumer Relations Department on 0800 222 722 Mon-Fri 9am-5pm (UK only) quoting the codes printed on the pack.
  • Or write to us at:
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • www.batchelorsrange.co.uk

Net Contents

94g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g As PreparedPer Portion (254g) As Prepared
Energy 149kJ/35kcal378kJ/89kcal
Fat 0.7g1.8g
of which Saturates 0.3g0.8g
Carbohydrate 6.5g16.5g
of which Sugars 1.5g3.8g
Fibre <0.5g0.8g
Protein 0.6g1.5g
Salt 0.50g1.27g
This pack contains 4 portions--

Safety information

View more safety information

DO NOT USE IF INNER SACHETS ARE OPEN OR TORN.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

