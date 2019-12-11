Twinings Pure Camomile 20 Tea Bags 30G
Offer
Product Description
- Pure Camomile 20 Single Tea Bags
- Doing good
- With your support, Twinings helps provide access to clean water for villages across Darjeeling, helps improve mother and baby health in tea growing regions of Yunnan and helps improve health and nutrition in tea communities in Assam.
- To learn more about these projects while you finish your cup, head to twinings.co.uk
- All natural ingredients*
- *All our Herbs are gently steamed, the process is gentle to protect their delicate taste
- Leave behind the to-do lists and worries of the day and imagine them as tiny little dots swaying below as you float up, up and away.
- What does it taste like?
- Like the centre of these pretty daisy-like flowers, this is a golden infusion which is slightly sweet and floral.
By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Tea & Coffee Merchants R. Twining and Company Limited. London.
- Sealed for freshness
- Naturally caffeine free
- 4 calories per cup
- Sugar free
- Pack size: 30g
- Sugar free
Information
Ingredients
Camomile*, *All our herbs are gently steamed, the process is gentle to protect their delicate taste
Preparation and Usage
- How do I drink it?
- Using one bag per person, pour on boiling water and infuse for two to three minutes. Leave for a little longer if you prefer a stronger taste.
Number of uses
20 Count
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- R. Twining and Company Limited,
- South Way,
- Andover,
- Hampshire,
- SP10 5AQ.
Return to
- Want to talk tea?
- Call us on 01264 313444
- Visit our website at twinings.co.uk, or write to us at
- R. Twining and Company Limited,
- South Way,
- Andover,
- Hampshire,
- SP10 5AQ.
Net Contents
30g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml Brewed Infusion**
|Energy
|10 kJ / 2 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|0 g
|of which sugars
|0 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0 g
|** Based on an infusion brewed with 200ml water for 3 minutes
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019