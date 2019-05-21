Simple Kind To Skin Exfoliating Facial Wipes 25S

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
  • Control shine and refresh your skin with the Simple Kind to Skin Exfoliating Cleansing Wipes! When our skin feels happy and clear it can give us a little boost; cleansing is the first step in any great skincare routine and is even more effective when the product we use matches our skin's needs. If you're looking to gently absorb excess oil and exfoliate your skin with your choice of cleanser, Simple Kind to Skin Exfoliating Wipes are on hand to help and are a perfect blend of ingredients to gently remove dead skin cells and help to keep your skin revived and revitalized. Perfect for even sensitive skin!
  • Our Simple Kind to Skin Exfoliating Cleansing Wipes are ideal for getting rid of the dirt and impurities that build up on the skin during the day, or whilst we sleep. Our Kind to Skin Exfoliating Wipes are great to use alongside our Daily Skin Detox All Day Mattifying Moisturiser to provide the long-lasting shine control we seek out for our oily skin. Like all of our products, it contains no artificial perfume or colour, and no harsh chemicals that can upset your skin.
  • Simple Cleansing Face Wipes offer the ultimate in cleansing convenience. Ideal for removing make-up as part of your daily skincare routine or freshening up after the gym, our Exfoliating Kind to Skin Facial Wipes are a perfect blend of multivitamins and skin loving ingredients to remove dead skin cells and keep your skin revived and rejuvenated. Simple face wipes are gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin. When your skin's happy and fresh-faced, you feel healthier and happier too.
  • Our philosophy is simple. We settle for only our purest possible skin loving ingredient and trust the essential goodness in all our products even on sensitive skin. Natural beauty comes from goodness and we believe in goodness.
  • Simple Kind To Skin Exfoliating Cleansing Facial Wipes lift away dirt, impurities and remove make-up effectively, even waterproof mascara, while being gentle on your skin
  • These Simple face wipes gently remove dead skin cells and help to keep your skin revived and revitalised
  • These Simple makeup remover wipes instantly refresh and hydrate your face leaving skin feeling clean and refreshed
  • These Exfoliating Skin Wipes are made with softer than silk fibres, gentle cleansers, purified water and skin loving ingredients such as vitamin B5 and vitamin E
  • Our facial wipes contain no artificial perfume or colour and no harsh chemicals that can upset your skin, suitable for all skin types, even the most sensitive skin
  • These exfoliating and cleansing makeup wipes are non-comedogenic, hypoallergenic, dermatologically tested and approved

Aqua, Cetearyl Isononanoate, Ceteareth-20, Cetearyl Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Panthenol, Glycerin, Glyceryl stearate, Methylparaben, Disodium EDTA, Ceteareth-12, Sodium citrate, 2-Bromo-2-Nitropropane-1, 3-Diol, Propylparaben, Tocopheryl Acetate, Pantolactone, Citric acid, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Potassium sorbate, Sodium benzoate

DO NOT FLUSH. THE ENVIRONMENT WILL BE THANKFUL FOR IT., THROW USED WIPES IN THE BIN

United Kingdom

  • Gently wipe over eyelids, face, lips and neck, and remember to reseal the pack.

  • Warning: for external use only. Avoid getting into your eyes.

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

25 ℮

Warning: for external use only. Avoid getting into your eyes.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

FLUFF

2 stars

Great exfoliating properties, but fluff ends up everywhere. And if you’re wearing dark coloured clothes, it’s going to make you like you have dandruff

