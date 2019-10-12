Alpro Organic Soya Longlife Drink Alternative 1L

Best natural Soya milk on the market
Just pure soya beans & water.....nothing added ie hidden sugars.....smooth taste....doesnt curdle in hot drinks... ideal for healthy diet
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 132 kJ / 32 kcal
Soya Base* (Water, Hulled Soya Beans* 8.8%)), * = organically grown/produced
Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 5 days.Best before: see top of pack.
Made in the EU
1l ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml
|Energy
|132 kJ / 32 kcal
|Fat
|1.9 g
|of which Saturates
|0.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|0 g
|of which Sugars
|0 g
|Fibre
|0.6 g
|Protein
|3.3 g
|Salt
|0.03 g
|These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019