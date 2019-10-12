By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Alpro Organic Soya Longlife Drink Alternative 1L

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.40
£1.40/litre
Product Description

  • Organic soya drink.
  • A varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is recommend for good health.
  • Good for you - Good for the planet
  • Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass.
  • Are you ready to do some good? By choosing this organic drink, you're making a good choice for yourself. It's high in protein and contains absolutely no sugars.
  • What's more, going plant-based is good for the planet too. And the European soya beans we use are grown organically - which is good for the planet and for nature.
  • So it's good for you in every sense.
  • Organic
  • As with all organic products, our Alpro organic soya drinks are non-GMO
  • All plant, no sugars
  • All plant, packed with protein
  • Rich in plant protein
  • Naturally low in saturated fat
  • Free from dairy and gluten
  • Naturally lactose free
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 1l
  • Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
  • No sugar
  • Naturally low in saturated fat
  • Rich in plant protein

Information

Ingredients

Soya Base* (Water, Hulled Soya Beans* 8.8%)), * = organically grown/produced

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten, Lactose
  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 5 days.Best before: see top of pack.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Try it for...
  • Brilliant breakfasts
  • ...or straight from the glass
  • Best served chilled, do not freeze.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • UK: 0333 300 0900
  • ROI: 1800 992 878
  • info@alprohelpline.co.uk
  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT.
  • www.alpro.com

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml
Energy 132 kJ / 32 kcal
Fat 1.9 g
of which Saturates 0.3 g
Carbohydrate 0 g
of which Sugars 0 g
Fibre 0.6 g
Protein 3.3 g
Salt 0.03 g
These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients-

Best natural Soya milk on the market

5 stars

Just pure soya beans & water.....nothing added ie hidden sugars.....smooth taste....doesnt curdle in hot drinks... ideal for healthy diet

