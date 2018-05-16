By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Loyd Grossman Tomato & Chilli Pasta Sauce 660G

Loyd Grossman Tomato & Chilli Pasta Sauce 660G
£ 2.80
£0.42/100g
Quarter of a jar (165g) contains
  • Energy425kJ 102kcal
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Tomato & Chilli Sauce
  • For recipe ideas and inspiration visit www.loydgrossmansauces.co.uk and follow us on Twitter @LoydFood
  • One of your 5 a day**
  • **A quarter serving of this jar equals 1 of your 5 a day
  • "My sauces use the right combination of carefully chosen ingredients to make sure that you always get vibrant flavour."
  • Succulent sun ripened tomatoes combined with fiery red chillies
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 660g

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (59%), Tomato Purée, Garlic Purée, Parsley, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Red Chilli, Sea Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Dried Red Chilli

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 3 days.Best Before End: See the neck of the jar

Preparation and Usage

  • Natural separation is possible so shake well before use.
  • Get Flavour...
  • 1. Simply cook your favourite pasta and drain.
  • 2. Heat the sauce gently in a saucepan stirring often.
  • 3. Stir the hot sauce through your cooked pasta for a delicious meal.
  • Please ensure food is fully cooked and piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Serves 4-5

Number of uses

This jar contains approximately 4 portions

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • If you have any problems with my sauce please keep this jar and contact the address below or phone on 0800 389 8548 (ROI 1800 93 2814).
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Net Contents

660g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy (kJ)258kJ
Energy (kcal)62kcal
Fat 3.0g
Of which Saturates 0.2g
Carbohydrate 6.9g
Of which Sugars 5.8g
Fibre 0.7g
Protein 1.4g
Salt 0.80g

