Loyd Grossman Tomato & Chilli Pasta Sauce 660G

- Energy425kJ 102kcal5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Tomato & Chilli Sauce
- For recipe ideas and inspiration visit www.loydgrossmansauces.co.uk and follow us on Twitter @LoydFood
- One of your 5 a day**
- **A quarter serving of this jar equals 1 of your 5 a day
- "My sauces use the right combination of carefully chosen ingredients to make sure that you always get vibrant flavour."
- Succulent sun ripened tomatoes combined with fiery red chillies
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 660g
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes (59%), Tomato Purée, Garlic Purée, Parsley, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Red Chilli, Sea Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Dried Red Chilli
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 3 days.Best Before End: See the neck of the jar
Preparation and Usage
- Natural separation is possible so shake well before use.
- Get Flavour...
- 1. Simply cook your favourite pasta and drain.
- 2. Heat the sauce gently in a saucepan stirring often.
- 3. Stir the hot sauce through your cooked pasta for a delicious meal.
- Please ensure food is fully cooked and piping hot throughout before serving.
- Serves 4-5
Number of uses
This jar contains approximately 4 portions
Name and address
- Premier Foods,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- If you have any problems with my sauce please keep this jar and contact the address below or phone on 0800 389 8548 (ROI 1800 93 2814).
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
Net Contents
660g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy (kJ)
|258kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|62kcal
|Fat
|3.0g
|Of which Saturates
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|6.9g
|Of which Sugars
|5.8g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|Protein
|1.4g
|Salt
|0.80g
