Tesco Garlic Ciabatta 260G

What happened to the garlic
Found this to be very Bland with very little taste of garlic a big disappointment will not be buying this again.,
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1202kJ / 286kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Butter (Milk) (5%), Rapeseed Oil, Fermented Wheat Flour, Wheat Fibre, Garlic, Garlic Purée, Salt, Parsley, Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Yeast, Concentrated Lemon Juice.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for microwave heating. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 18-20 mins.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven until a golden yellow colour.
Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 10-12 mins.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven until a golden yellow colour.
Pack contains 4 servings
Film. Not Yet Recycled
260g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a ciabatta (62g)
|Energy
|1202kJ / 286kcal
|745kJ / 177kcal
|Fat
|7.7g
|4.8g
|Saturates
|3.4g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|41.8g
|25.9g
|Sugars
|3.0g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|3.1g
|1.9g
|Protein
|10.8g
|6.7g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
