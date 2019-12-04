By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
1(1)Write a review
Tesco Garlic Ciabatta 260G
1/4 of a ciabatta
  • Energy745kJ 177kcal
    9%
  • Fat4.8g
    7%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1202kJ / 286kcal

Product Description

  • A ciabatta bread filled with a garlic and parsley spread, with added butter.
  • CRISPY & BUTTERY Crusty ciabatta packed with an aromatic garlic and parsley filling Our expert bakers have refined their recipe over time using slow fermentation for an open textured bread. The dough is then traditionally baked on the sole of the oven delivering an eggshell like crust.
  • FOP: CRISPY & BUTTERY FOP: Crusty ciabatta packed with an aromatic garlic and parsley filling BOP: Our expert bakers have refined their recipe over time using slow fermentation for an open textured bread. The dough is then traditionally baked on the sole of the oven delivering an eggshell like crust.
  • Crispy & buttery
  • Crusty ciabatta packed with an aromatic garlic and parsley filling
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 260g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Butter (Milk) (5%), Rapeseed Oil, Fermented Wheat Flour, Wheat Fibre, Garlic, Garlic Purée, Salt, Parsley, Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Yeast, Concentrated Lemon Juice.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for microwave heating. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 18-20 mins.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven until a golden yellow colour.

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 10-12 mins.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven until a golden yellow colour.

Preparation and Usage

  • Why Not Try
  • Serving with a pasta dish or a pizza.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

Net Contents

260g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a ciabatta (62g)
Energy1202kJ / 286kcal745kJ / 177kcal
Fat7.7g4.8g
Saturates3.4g2.1g
Carbohydrate41.8g25.9g
Sugars3.0g1.8g
Fibre3.1g1.9g
Protein10.8g6.7g
Salt0.8g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

What happened to the garlic

Found this to be very Bland with very little taste of garlic a big disappointment will not be buying this again.,

