Faustino Gran Reserva 75Cl

sophisticated rioja gran reserva
Demonstrates how wonderful a Rioja can be. LOvely deep complex spices pass into blackberries, vanillaand ,raspberries.lingering in themouth, offering good length. Lovely depth of colour and wonderful bouquets of violets. Drinking well but still hides some further suprises which will surface to reach its peak. A fabulous example of red wine at its best
Nothing like earlier vintages
I don't know what has happened with the 2004 vintage but it's nothing like the earlier ones. Even the 2001 vintage is the Faustino 1 that I know and love (even thjough some other reviewers have been unimpressed with it), but to me the 2004 is a completely different wine. It tastes incredibly young with not a hint of oak at all. So disappointed.
Classic
Rich and rewarding, and hard to go wrong with this label. definitely worth a try
Whats going on ?
This was from a case purchased by a friend, we often split orders. Like Pedro a wine quoted as 2001 is tasting "very young" so many strange bottlings in Spanish Reservas of age that I have stopped buying them as you never know what you will get, the real thing or something like this that cannot possibly be of that age on the bottle, no point in reviewing the wine in detail it doesn't warrant it, yet I could buy the same tomorrow and it would be the real thing ! Unless there is a change for the better this will be my last review for Tesco, the range online and instore is shrinking by the minute, the very good Argentinian range for instance has been decimated, the bean counters at work no doubt, sad as it has been very good up till about 9 months ago.
"Wine of the year" !
Voted recently best out of 3000+ other wines by people in the know. I have drink it often in Spain and can confirm it's quality, balance maturity and taste. Perfect drinking. And so - I purchased a case of 2001 Tesco recent offer which I returned. It was not the wine that I remember drinking in Spain. The current version was for me was fine but lighter in weight, not developed, quite deep in colour and in need of time to evolve. Interesting for a vintage at the tired end of its life span.
Worth every penny!
This is a true fine wine. From its smooth velvety taste to a fine rounding at the finish. Gently warm to room temperature to receive the full benefit of the bouquet and the fine taste. I am always wary about reasonable expensive wines in the supermarket, but this is an exception.