By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Faustino Gran Reserva 75Cl

2.5(6)Write a review
image 1 of Faustino Gran Reserva 75Cl
£ 17.00
£17.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Red Spanish Wine
  • This wine with a proper name has become a timeless icon, is the most famous Gran Reserva worldwide, every winemaker's dream and the greatest pleasure to taste. The best Tempranillo grape, more than 24 months in oak barrels, a long stay in bottle and passion, a lot of passion.
  • Wine of Spain
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulfites

Tasting Notes

  • Deep cherry-red and maroon tones. The nose is intense and complex with sweet notes of vanilla, spice and ripe fruit which follows through to the palate. Well structured and elegant with good acidity, leading to a warming, sweet, ripe fruity finish.

Region of Origin

Rioja

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Bodegas Faustino

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Tempranillo, Graciano, Mazuelo

Vinification Details

  • Fermentation temperature 28 ºc. 26 months in French and American oak barrels. A minimum of 3 years ageing in the bottle. In recent years, we have incorporated new, environmentally-friendly grape growing practices to make our vineyards increasingly sustainable. Among others, we employ precision viticulture to monitor canopy development in different areas within the same plot.

History

  • Bodegas Faustino owns about 650 hectares of vineyards in the best areas of the DOCa Rioja, in the municipalities of Laguardia and Oyon, and it is one of the largest owners of vineyards in Rioja. The land of Rioja Alavesa offers exceptional qualities, a chalky-clay soil and an optimum microclimate. Love and respect for nature are two of the pillars on which the philosophy of the winery is based.

Regional Information

  • Located between the Ebro River and the imposing rocky mass of the Sierra Cantabria, Rioja Alavesa is smallest sub-region with the highest elevation in the Denomination of Origin Rioja. The Sierra Cantabria protects the area from the cold and humid Northern winds, and the vineyards descend in terraces and ravines that shape this unique microclimate. For centuries the Basque region has been dedicated to vine growing, and the area is known for their use of Spain's native grape Tempranillo.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 10 + years

Produce of

Product of Spain

Name and address

  • Bodegas Faustino S.L.,
  • Oyón,
  • España.

Return to

  • www.bodegasfaustino.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

sophisticated rioja gran reserva

4 stars

Demonstrates how wonderful a Rioja can be. LOvely deep complex spices pass into blackberries, vanillaand ,raspberries.lingering in themouth, offering good length. Lovely depth of colour and wonderful bouquets of violets. Drinking well but still hides some further suprises which will surface to reach its peak. A fabulous example of red wine at its best

Nothing like earlier vintages

1 stars

I don't know what has happened with the 2004 vintage but it's nothing like the earlier ones. Even the 2001 vintage is the Faustino 1 that I know and love (even thjough some other reviewers have been unimpressed with it), but to me the 2004 is a completely different wine. It tastes incredibly young with not a hint of oak at all. So disappointed.

Classic

4 stars

Rich and rewarding, and hard to go wrong with this label. definitely worth a try

Whats going on ?

1 stars

This was from a case purchased by a friend, we often split orders. Like Pedro a wine quoted as 2001 is tasting "very young" so many strange bottlings in Spanish Reservas of age that I have stopped buying them as you never know what you will get, the real thing or something like this that cannot possibly be of that age on the bottle, no point in reviewing the wine in detail it doesn't warrant it, yet I could buy the same tomorrow and it would be the real thing ! Unless there is a change for the better this will be my last review for Tesco, the range online and instore is shrinking by the minute, the very good Argentinian range for instance has been decimated, the bean counters at work no doubt, sad as it has been very good up till about 9 months ago.

"Wine of the year" !

1 stars

Voted recently best out of 3000+ other wines by people in the know. I have drink it often in Spain and can confirm it's quality, balance maturity and taste. Perfect drinking. And so - I purchased a case of 2001 Tesco recent offer which I returned. It was not the wine that I remember drinking in Spain. The current version was for me was fine but lighter in weight, not developed, quite deep in colour and in need of time to evolve. Interesting for a vintage at the tired end of its life span.

Worth every penny!

5 stars

This is a true fine wine. From its smooth velvety taste to a fine rounding at the finish. Gently warm to room temperature to receive the full benefit of the bouquet and the fine taste. I am always wary about reasonable expensive wines in the supermarket, but this is an exception.

Usually bought next

Faustino Vii Red Wine 75Cl

£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Campo Viejo Rioja Reserva 75Cl

£ 11.00
£11.00/75cl

Lanson Black Label Champagne 75Cl

£ 22.00
£22.00/75cl

Offer

Tesco Finest Sancerre 75Cl

£ 14.00
£14.00/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here