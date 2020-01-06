Eat Natural Gold Cranberry & Macadamia Fruit Bar 45G
Product Description
- A bar of nuts and dried fruit with dark chocolate.
- All Eat Natural bars are made with love and care from simple ingredients, in small batches at our own Makery. We never use artificial flavours, colours or preservatives.
- Here at the Eat Natural Makery, when we say 'natural', what exactly do we mean?
- Well, clearly it would be wrong of us to claim that everything in this bar is '100% natural' and simply 'grows on trees'. Obviously, some ingredients need to be cleaned, dried and roasted too, 'and therefore, to some extent, 'processed'. Its just that we believe, the less we mess with it... the better it tastes. That's why we never add any artificial flavours or colours, or any preservatives.
- Gluten free
- OK for veggies
- Pack size: 45G
Information
Ingredients
Shredded Coconut 21%, Dark Chocolate 20% (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin), Sultanas 16%, Glucose Syrup, Crisped Rice (Rice, Sugar), Dried Cranberries 8% (Cranberries, Sugar, Sunflower Oil), Honey, Macadamia Nuts 6%
Allergy Information
- May also contain: Peanuts, Sesame Seeds and Cow's Milk
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.For best before date, see back of pack.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Eat Natural Ltd,
- 4 Fourth Avenue,
- Bluebridge Industrial Estate,
- Halstead,
- Essex,
- CO9 2SY.
Return to
- Eat Natural Ltd,
- 4 Fourth Avenue,
- Bluebridge Industrial Estate,
- Halstead,
- Essex,
- CO9 2SY.
- eatnatural.co.uk
Net Contents
45g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 45g bar
|Energy
|1985kJ 477kcal
|893kJ 215kcal
|Fat
|26.1g
|11.7g
|of which saturates
|17.7g
|8.0g
|Carbohydrate
|52.4g
|23.6g
|of which sugars
|35.4g
|15.9g
|Fibre
|7.6g
|3.4g
|Protein
|4.3g
|2.0g
|Salt
|0.02g
|0.01g
