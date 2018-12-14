By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Princes Sardine & Tomato Paste 75G
£ 0.70
Product Description

  • Sardine and Tomato Paste with Sprats, Minced Salmon and Minced Haddock
  • High in omega 3
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 75g
Information

Ingredients

Sardines (Fish) (39%), Tomato Purée, Sprats (Fish) (16%), Minced Salmon (Fish) (11%), Minced Haddock (Fish) (3.6%), Potato Starch, Barley Malt Vinegar, Soya Protein Concentrate, Rusk (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt), Sugar, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Fish, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Anything left? Pop it in the fridge and enjoy within 3 days.Best Before End: See Cap or Shoulder of Jar

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Want to get in touch?
  • You can write to us at:
  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.
  • princes.co.uk

Net Contents

75g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 645kJ/154kcal
Fat 8.1g
Of which saturates 2.0g
Carbohydrate 5.6g
Of which sugars 1.6g
Fibre 0.9g
Protein 14.3g
Salt 1.4g
Omega 3 1.6g

Yummy

5 stars

Use it on rice crackers for low carb diet.

